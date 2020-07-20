Sheriff IDs Helena man killed in Seeley Lake crash
Police light

The Missoula County Sheriff on Saturday identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash near Seeley Lake on July 13 as Tracy William Merritt, of Helena. He was 59.

Merritt died after his motorcycle hit a deer, overturned and hit a tree on Highway 83 near mile marker 16 outside Seeley Lake, according to Montana Highway Patrol. A 63-year-old woman also from Helena who was his passenger survived the crash with injuries, MHP reported last week.

Both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

