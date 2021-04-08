Sheriff Dutton is in Texas to discuss border issues with Homeland Security chief

In March, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen joined Arizona in suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to stall a shift in immigration policy from the Biden administration. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Arizona, alleges DHS violated an agreement signed with states before Biden took office Jan. 20. Knudsen said he wanted to stop a "dangerous" immigration policy by the Biden administration, which put a 100-day pause on most deportations. The lawsuit seeks an injunction to stop the policy from taking effect.

"Meth trafficked into Montana by Mexican drug cartels has wracked our state," Knudsen said in a release. "The problem will only be made worse if the Biden administration continues to allow criminals to stay in the country."