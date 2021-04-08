Sheriff Dutton is in Texas to discuss border issues with Homeland Security chief

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is among a group of law enforcement officials meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in El Paso, Texas this week to talk about border issues and challenges facing sheriffs.
Dutton is vice president of the Western States Sheriff’s Association, which has 17 member states, and he said he will be president in May.
“The issue that we see is that what is happening here (in Texas) is going to come to Helena, Montana,” he said during a virtual meeting with Hometown Helena, a citizen group that meets every other Thursday, adding that human trafficking and drugs are hard to spot with the flood of immigrants coming into the United States illegally.
“Sheriffs are doing a job that is not necessarily their job,” he said. “They have been recovering hundreds and hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine” and Fentanyl.
Dutton said they hope to have a candid discussion with Mayorkas on how to work as a team. But he said there will be problems if border patrol is restricted from working with sheriffs on the southern border with Mexico.
“It’s working its way north,” he said.
The New York Post reports this will be Mayorkas’ third trip to the US border on Thursday, and noted neither President Joe Biden nor his border point person, Vice President Kamala Harris, has visited.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., have both made trips to the border with Mexico this year.
In March, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen joined Arizona in suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to stall a shift in immigration policy from the Biden administration. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Arizona, alleges DHS violated an agreement signed with states before Biden took office Jan. 20. Knudsen said he wanted to stop a "dangerous" immigration policy by the Biden administration, which put a 100-day pause on most deportations. The lawsuit seeks an injunction to stop the policy from taking effect.
"Meth trafficked into Montana by Mexican drug cartels has wracked our state," Knudsen said in a release. "The problem will only be made worse if the Biden administration continues to allow criminals to stay in the country."
The Associated Press reported that nearly 19,000 children traveling alone were stopped at the Mexican border in March, surpassing previous highs set during periods of heavy child migration in 2014 and 2019. Authorities found 18,890 unaccompanied children in March, well above previous highs of 11,475 in May 2019 and 10,620 in June 2014 reported by the Border Patrol, which began publishing numbers in 2009.