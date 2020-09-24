Sheriff: County detention officer, inmate test positive for COVID-19

About a third of the inmates at the facility have been reluctant to be tested, according to the news release. Dutton said they can not force inmates to be tested without a court order, and there is currently no plan to seek such an order.

"Depending on the results we get back ... I think we have it contained," Dutton said in an interview Thursday.

Detention officers have since been required to wear N95 masks and inmates have been offered the masks as well.

"We recently made some changes in protocols, including having the detention officers wear N95 masks," the news release stated. "We have them available for inmates and are requesting they wear them as well, although some are choosing not to."

Lewis and Clark Public Health is participating in the response and conducting contact tracing.

"The detention center staff has been doing a great job with testing incoming inmates and staff and we will continue to work with LCPH on protocols on officer and inmate safety," the news release stated.