Shep eternal: The magical life and afterlife of Fort Benton's world-famous, faithful dog

“Shep, one of the most famous dogs in the world is dead”— so reported the Fort Benton River Press on Jan. 14, 1942, 80 years ago.

On Jan. 12, 1942, an aged Shep, likely with his hearing diminished, fell victim of an arriving train, struck and killed by the same Great Northern passenger train No. 235 that he had met countless times over his nearly six years of vigil, awaiting the return of his sheepherder master.

During those years of faithful waiting, Shep’s role in the Fort Benton community evolved. From an unwelcome stray dog to beloved worldwide children’s idol, Shep and the community changed together.

We all know Shep’s story — or do we?

How many of us know the rest of his remarkable story? How Shep became a global rockstar, still remembered and renown to this day. And, how Shep, through his treasured memory, became a major benefactor, helping the needy over all these years? To this day, the world loves Fort Benton’s faithful dog -- and perhaps we should love him all the more for the powerful good that has been done in his honor.

Shep’s magic is eternal.

The Australian shepherd dog brought a touch of animal magic when he arrived at the Great Northern railway station at Fort Benton to watch his master’s body be loaded on an eastbound train in the summer of 1936. The routine he formed in meeting passenger trains for almost six years became pure magic. The bond he formed gradually over those years from unwelcome stray dog to beloved and faithful “man’s best friend,” cared for by station agents Tony Schanche and Jim Wood as well as station foreman Pat McSweeney, and his son, Stephen, had a touch of magic. Great credit is due the observant conductor Ed Shields and editor Joel Overholser to form Shep’s story, while bringing the national spotlight to this compellingly story as the nation entered World War II.

Shep first emerged in the Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 18, 1939, when Ed Shields presented the remarkable story headlined “Dog Meets Every Train at Fort Benton, Seeking Master Who Died Three Years Ago.” Shields ended this article, “Perhaps Shep is dreaming of the days he spent with his master and the sheep, and listening for the whistle of the next train that may return his master to him. If there is a heaven for dogs I’m sure there will be a place saved for Shep.”

The Tribune story was picked up nationally by major wire services.

Weeks later, in early October the internationally syndicated King Features Robert Ripley’s “Believe It Or Not,” brought Shep and his story to the world. At the peak of its popularity in the 1930s, Ripley’s was read daily by some 80 million readers, almost two-thirds of the nation’s population. Using Shield’s image as an illustration of Shep meeting a passenger train, Ripley’s featured “A GREATER FRIEND—ETC.” Fort Benton, Montana. ‘SHEP ’— A Sheep Dog Whose Master Died — Followed the Body to the Railroad Station and Since Then For 3 1/2Years He Has Met Every Day and Night Train Thru That Town. He Sleeps Under the Station Platform and is Fed by the Agent.”

Ripley’s cartoon ignited sudden international fame for Shep, and the Great Falls Tribune joined many newspapers around the country acclaiming “Shepherd Dog’s Faithfulness Brings International Acclaim,” with an article on Nov. 13, 1939.

Letters poured in from around the world, and so many came that T.F. Dixon, general manager of the Great Northern Montana division, assigned his personal secretary to handle Shep’s mail. Families made special trips to Fort Benton to see Shep and thousands saw him as passengers on trains arriving or passing through.

Upon Shep’s death on Jan. 12, 1942, his fame brought another wave of international coverage and mourning. Two days later, Shep’s funeral was held on the northern bluff overlooking Fort Benton and the Great Northern station before a crowd of 500.

In the words of the Tribune: “In life, the story of Shep’s loyalty spread across the oceans. In death, the story was news that won prominence far from Montana, competing with headlines of war and hate — of faithless and perfidy.” Gathered at the grave on the brown hilltop were Scout Troop No 47 serving as pallbearers and honor guard, Boy Scout bugler Kenneth Vinion sounding “taps,” Minister Ralph Underwood speaking in eulogy, and mayors Richard Miller of Fort Benton and Ed Shields of Great Falls joining in the tribute to faithfulness that was Shep. Two weeks later, on Jan. 25, the Tribune carried seven pages of coverage and photos of Shep and his funeral.

Within months, Great Northern workers erected a monument with a portrait of Shep painted on it, at his graveside overlooking the station. So many letters poured in to Agent Schanche at the station and Overholser at the River Press office, seeking Shep’s dramatic story and photos, that an eight-page Shep booklet was written by Nora E. Harbor and published by the River Press in August 1946, selling for 25 cents.

In October 1948 Joel F. Overholser compiled a 16-page booklet “Story of Shep, the Dog Who Was Forever Faithful,” sold for 50 cents, for Ed Shields to use as a fund-raiser. The booklet sold well on Great Northern passenger trains and many other locations. Shields created a Shep Fund and selected a charitable cause—the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind. As Christmas 1948 approached, Shields met with school management and presented a check for $200 to Glenn Harris, president of the school, to be used for recreation expenses for the children. What irony that Shields selected the School for the Deaf to benefit from the death of Shep, likely caused by his loss of hearing.

A staggering amount of money has been raised in Shep’s name for the School for the Deaf and Blind. The hundreds of dollars grew to thousands annually with Shep becoming a major benefactor to the School, enabling it to cover so very many expenses unauthorized by state funding. This is illustrated by a list in 1950: Puzzles; gas transportation to Highwood game; treats for the team; toys; Allsport Supply games; bird food; radio tubes; party expenses; payment for referees; sports balls; Easter treats; party expenses; Helena trip expenses for graduates, etc.

As the Shep Fund grew, so did the benefits to the school and its students, even extending to scholarships for graduates to attend the National School for the Deaf at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C.

In 1992 Tribune Feature Editor Steve Shirley reported on the importance of the Shep Fund to the school over the years. By 1969, the fund had collected $55,000 plus substantial bequests in wills. Since then the Fund was rolled into the School’s Foundation program so that officials lost track of donations in Shep’s name.

As of 1992, the 50-year anniversary of Shep's death, the Foundation had assets of about $1.2 million with annual earnings of about $100,000 for such things as special equipment and testing. That same anniversary year, Great Falls television KFBB-TV carried a Shep story shown on CNN.

Paul Harvey’s powerfully popular “The Rest of the Story” revitalized interest in 1988. Reaching 24 million listeners weekly.

The Fort Benton Community Improvement Association formed a Shep Committee in 1992 to raise funds and work with Montana sculptor Bob Scriver to present a Shep Memorial statue on the levee beside the Grand Union Hotel. Shep’s Memorial was dedicated June 26, 1994.

Now, on this 80th anniversary of Shep’s death, it’s time to update “the rest of the story.”

The Montana School for the Deaf and Blind continues to honor Shep. Each Christmas, the 50+ students view a video of Shep in action at the Great Northern station in Fort Benton while they are told his story. The school still receives several hundred dollars a year in Shep’s name with $2,334 known to have come over the past decade. Shep contributions still buy clothing and sports gear as well as sports fees and sundry items each year. To continue this amazing Shep tradition, send contributions in Shep’s name to:

Montana School for the Deaf & Blind Foundation

P.O. Box 6576,

Great Falls, Montana 59406

And there are other ways to honor Shep’s legacy:

• Visit Fort Benton and Shep’s grave and monument, a short hike from a trailhead near the airport.

• Visit the Shep tribute display including his bowl and collar at the Museum of the Upper Missouri located alongside Old Fort Benton Trading Post.

• Visit the Shep Memorial statue on the levee. Buy a brick in support of the Shep Memorial to honor a loved one or your own pet. Order from River & Plains Society, P.O. Box 262, Fort Benton, MT 59442.

• Visit Shep’s website at www.fortbenton.com/shep.html

• Read “Forever Faithful: The Story of Shep” edited by John G. and Sue Lepley, still in print.

• For research or to share your own photos and Shep stories, visit or contact the Overholser Historical Research Center co-located with the Museum of the Northern Plains (Montana State Agricultural Museum). Email: ohrc@fortbentonmuseums.com or Call: 406-622-5316.

It is rare indeed to imagine any dog who has attained greater fame, while also doing more tangible good for needy children, than Shep.

May your magical memory remain eternal.

Ken Robison of Great Falls is a historian, author and board member of the Montana Historical Society.

