Shelter away from home: A glimpse into the lives of students still living at Carroll College

Hazelbaker said that though the university’s library is closed to the general public during this time, students are allowed to go into the library and use a computer if needed.

Other guidelines the university has set for students living in the residence halls during the pandemic include closing down workout and athletic facilities, using the dining hall to pick up food only, practicing social distancing, and not permitting outside guests in the living quarters.

“They are now being asked only to have guests in their specific resident halls,” Hazelbaker said. “If you live in Guadalupe Hall, you used to be able to get into Trinity Hall, for example. That has stopped.

“Our first goal is to ensure the health and safety of our students, and we felt like we can do that with the measures we put in place.”

Krysten Abboud’s family lives in Seattle. She is living in the on-campus apartments while she finishes up her last year at Carroll.

Not only did she want to keep herself and her family safe, but she also decided to stay because she wanted to enjoy her final year in college.

“At least as much as I could,” she said. “My parents would support my decision as long as I was safe and happy.”