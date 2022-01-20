'Shakespeare in the Parks' postpones winter tour due to COVID-19 concerns

As William Shakespeare's Richard III might lament: "Now is the winter of our discontent."
The winter tour of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, an outreach program of the Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture, postponed its winter tour Thursday, citing concerns due to COVID-19.
“It is absolutely with a heavy heart to have to announce the postponing of our winter tour performances,” Kevin Asselin, executive artistic director, said in a news release. “We never, ever want to disappoint our beloved audiences because sharing our passion for Shakespeare and enriching and engaging our communities is at the core of who we are and what we do. In this moment, we find that we must make decisions that are in the best interest of our performers, our staff, and the audiences we care so much about as we do our best to navigate through these unprecedented times.”
Winter tour performances of "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare" are postponed. Ticket holders will automatically receive a full refund from their point of purchase. For questions, contact Kimberly Helms at: (406) 994-3944.
“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude and sincerely thank our audiences and supporters for their understanding and continued support,” Asselin said.
Founded in 1973 on the belief that Shakespeare belongs to everyone, the performers and staff work to connect people, communities and the arts.