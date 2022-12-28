 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Severe weather halts Amtrak's Empire Builder a few days

Amtrak Empire Builder east of Glacier

The Empire Builder, Amtrak's route across the northern tier of Montana, heads east from the mountains of Glacier National Park in 2017.

 KURT WILSON, Missoulian file photo

Severe weather prompted Amtrak to cancel the Empire Builder route between Minneapolis St. Paul and Seattle/Portland on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, company officials said.

Thursday's Empire Builder was canceled for Thursday in its entirety from Seattle/Portland to Chicago. 

Amtrak service was also temporarily canceled in the Midwest on Wednesday and New York on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day," Amtrak posted on its website. "Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL."

The Empire Builder travels about 2,200 miles between Chicago and the Pacific Northwest, with a choice of Seattle or Portland as a start or end point, Amtrak says. The trip, which cuts across northern Montana, takes about 45 hours to complete with stops in Montana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Idaho, Washington and Oregon. 

