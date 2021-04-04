Several homes evacuated amid wildfire near Helena

Several homes along Birdseye Road northwest of Helena are being evacuated as a fast-moving wildfire burns in the area, officials announced Sunday afternoon.

Initial estimates put the size of the fire at two acres, officials said.

"The wind is kind of swirling around up here, so it's not really pushing it in a general direction," Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Brent Colbert said. "It's just kind of all over the place."

The areas evacuated include Sunset Road, Sun Hill Drive, Eagle Ridge Road, Windy Hill Drive, Shangrilla Drive and Redwing Road east of Shangrilla Drive, Colbert said. While he was not able to estimate the number of homes included, he said there are “quite a few.”

An evacuation point has been set up at Last Chance Chapel, 6240 Raven Road.

Roadblocks have been set up at Redwing Road and Shangrilla Drive, Birdseye Road and Eagle Ridge Road, Birdseye Road and Sunset Road, and Equestrian Drive and Stallion Ridge Drive, Colbert said.

The resources on the scene include two helicopters from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and personnel from seven volunteer fire departments and the county sheriff's office. Windy conditions are expected to continue through 8 p.m. tonight.