Seven-hour hearing on Helena Valley zoning draws many opponents, no supporters

Italiano also said a goal of the regulations would be to push future development closer toward the city of Helena. He stated approximately two-thirds of all who relocate to Lewis and Clark County move into the rural county areas, not Helena's urban core. He said the hope is to reverse that trend.

"You should be proud of the fact that two-thirds of people ... want to live in the county, or the city should be ashamed," county resident and developer Ken Smith said during public comment.

County staff also pointed to recent issues with the water supply of the North Star subdivision as another reason why the regulations should be approved. The Montana Public Service Commission is currently investigating North Star following an abrupt disruption of water service to its residents.

"Cherry-picking a few problem subdivisions to justify these proposed regulations is not fair," said local developer Jerry Hamlin. "You will regret putting this zoning in effect."

The county commissioners made no comments during the hearing other than to quiet the at-times rowdy crowd in attendance.