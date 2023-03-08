Services for journalist Charles S. “Chuck” Johnson will be at 10:30 a.m. March 18 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral in Helena.

The services will also be livestreamed over St. Peter's website at http://spchelena.org

A reception will be held later that day, at 3 p.m., at Best Western Premier Helena Great Northern Hotel.

Johnson, 74, died Saturday at his home in Helena. He was known as the “dean of the capitol press corps.”

During his career that spanned nearly a half century, he had covered 22 Montana legislative sessions, seven governors, nine U.S. senators and 10 U.S. representatives, in addition to countless state legislators, elections, conventions and policies. He was believed to be the longest-serving statehouse reporter in Montana.

Johnson, a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism, covered the 1972 constitutional convention and was a walking history book of Montana politics who was generous in sharing his knowledge with other reporters. He was considered a mentor by many journalists.

In 2022, Johnson received an honorary doctorate in humane letters from Montana State University.

The church is at 511 N Park Ave. The hotel is at 835 Great Northern Blvd., both in Helena.

Johnson will join his parents in the Memorial Garden at the church, the Very Rev. Scott Anderson said.