Services held for Helena-based trooper who died from cancer

Funeral services were held Monday for Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Eugene “Alex” Betz, who died from cancer. He was 50.
Betz served with the MHP at its Helena office, officials said.
He was a veteran and served more than 20 years with the Montana National Guard. He earned a business degree from the University of Montana and then became an MHP trooper. He was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma in late 2019 and the cancer forced him into retirement in 2020.
Betz died Jan. 16, according to a post on the Montana Highway Patrol Facebook page.
“Alex’s love of life and being constantly active was part of who he was at the core,” according to his funeral notice posted by Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. “As a boy, he was always on the run, playing any sport that came his way … soccer, Little League, football, cross country, hockey … nothing was off limits. He was a natural born mentor even then, being the one who encouraged and coached his teammates to give their best and have fun.”
During his years of military service, he had multiple tours at the National Training Center, as well as deploying for Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to his funeral notice. He was an infantryman, holding the Combat Infantry Badge and the Order of St. George. He held positions that included tank commander, squad leader and acting first sergeant.
He was born in Great Falls to Gene and Nancy Culbertson Betz. A private family service was held Monday, due to COVID-19 concerns, and a celebration of his life will be held later. Survivors include two daughters and a son.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his children through the Trooper Betz Benefit at First Interstate Bank, PO Box 6013 Helena, MT 59604.
