Services held for Helena-based trooper who died from cancer

Funeral services were held Monday for Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Eugene “Alex” Betz, who died from cancer. He was 50.

Betz served with the MHP at its Helena office, officials said.

He was a veteran and served more than 20 years with the Montana National Guard. He earned a business degree from the University of Montana and then became an MHP trooper. He was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma in late 2019 and the cancer forced him into retirement in 2020.

Betz died Jan. 16, according to a post on the Montana Highway Patrol Facebook page.

“Alex’s love of life and being constantly active was part of who he was at the core,” according to his funeral notice posted by Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. “As a boy, he was always on the run, playing any sport that came his way … soccer, Little League, football, cross country, hockey … nothing was off limits. He was a natural born mentor even then, being the one who encouraged and coached his teammates to give their best and have fun.”