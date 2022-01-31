Service at Fort Harrison museum to honor 'Four Chaplains'

There will be an interfaith service Feb. 3 at the chapel behind the military museum at Fort Harrison in honor of the “Four Chaplains,” who died 79 years ago in World War II aboard the S.S. Dorchester after giving their life jackets to others.

The event will be at 1 p.m. and will be conducted by members of the American Legion. The public may attend.

The Dorchester, a U.S. Army transport, sunk after being hit by a torpedo as it was bound for Greenland in the North Atlantic on Feb. 3, 1943. It killed 672 military men, merchant seamen and civilian workers. Of the 902 men on board, 230 survived, according to the website army.mil.com.

Father John P. Washington (Roman Catholic), Rabbi Alexander D. Goode (Jewish) and the Revs. George L. Fox (Methodist) and Clark V. Poling (Dutch Reform) calmed the frightened men, got them into the spare life jackets and urged them over the side. The supply of extra jackets ran out with men still waiting. Having decided to remain with the sinking ship, the four chaplains gave away their own life jackets.

They were last seen standing together on the deck leading the men in prayer. With arms linked and heads bowed.

Observances honoring the four are held nationwide. The Helena event is sponsored by the American Legion Department of Montana, American Legion Lewis and Clark Post No. 2, Lewis and Clark Auxiliary Unit No. 2 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 2.

There is a Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation at http://fourchaplains.org/. The foundation promotes interfaith cooperation and selfless service.

