Septemberfest to bring derby fun to streets of Helena

“This is something we are just doing ourselves,” he said.

The course will start on Cruse Avenue, next to the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, then rolls down 6th Avenue to end at Last Chance Gulch.

Rooney said organizers were taking every precaution to have a safe event.

Hahn said some other locations were considered, but added the Chamber of Commerce and gulch are in the heart of Helena.

The event will be 3-8 p.m. on Last Chance Gulch and includes live music, food and beer. Vehicles must have one driver, and up to two pushers.

The vehicles can be no more than 4 feet wide, 5 feet tall, and 10 feet long. They can weigh no more than 200 pounds, excluding the driver.

Vehicles must have fully functioning brakes and steering. Braking with feet is prohibited. Brakes can’t be on the steering axle and must be connected to and operate at least two of the wheels.

Prefab vehicles or modified prefab vehicles are prohibited.

Registration begins Sept. 1 and the event is free.