If you go

What: ‘Sensations in Two Dot’ album debut with Rachel Cardiello

Opening set Bombshell Nightlight -- Jon Cardiello and Sanders Smith

When: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30

Where: The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing

Cost: $15 in advance $20 door

Contact: themyrnaloy.com, or the box office at 15 N. Ewing St. or call 443-0287

Also available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zinnia-album-release-w-bombshell-nightlight-at-the-myrna-loy-tickets-79990314183