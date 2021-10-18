Send us your wish lists for Gifts From the Heart section

The Independent Record is now accepting holiday wish lists from local nonprofit organizations and agencies for the Empty Stockings/Gifts From the Heart publication.

This annual publications aims to connect local charities with people who can help them meet their goals during the holiday season.

The wish lists typically include a short blurb about the organization and the items they need, such as food, dishes, furniture, clothes, school supplies and other necessities that can be donated.

The Helena community typically responds with overwhelming support, which makes the holiday season a little brighter for the organizations and those they serve.

If your organization or agency has not yet been contacted and would like to be included in this special section, email your submission of up to 400 words and an optional photo to jesse.chaney@helenair.com no later than Nov. 5. For more information, call Editor Jesse Chaney at 447-4074.

