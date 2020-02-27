Send us your listings for Helena-area summer camps guide

The Independent Record is now accepting listings for its 2020 Helena-area Summer Camps and Activities Guide.
You have free articles remaining.
This annual publication is intended to be used by those seeking fun activities for children during the summer months. This publication typically includes a variety of arts, sports, outdoors and educational activities and will be included in the newspaper in early April.
To list your activities in this publication, send them to editor@helenair.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. If you have already been contacted by a representative of the Independent Record about your listings, there is no need to provide them again.
For more information, call 406-447-4074.