Send us your listings for Helena-area summer camps guide
0 comments
editor's pick

Send us your listings for Helena-area summer camps guide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Summer Camp stock image

The Independent Record is now accepting listings for its 2020 Helena-area Summer Camps and Activities Guide.

This annual publication is intended to be used by those seeking fun activities for children during the summer months. This publication typically includes a variety of arts, sports, outdoors and educational activities and will be included in the newspaper in early April.

To list your activities in this publication, send them to editor@helenair.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. If you have already been contacted by a representative of the Independent Record about your listings, there is no need to provide them again.

For more information, call 406-447-4074.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News