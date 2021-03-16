Send us your listings for Helena-area summer camps guide

The Independent Record is now accepting listings for its 2021 Helena-area Summer Camps and Activities Guide.

This annual publication is intended to be used by those seeking fun activities for children during the summer months. This publication typically includes a variety of arts, sports, outdoors and educational activities and will be included in the newspaper in early April.

To list your activities in this publication, send them to editor@helenair.com by 5 p.m. Friday, March 19. If you have already been contacted by a representative of the Independent Record about your listings, there is no need to provide them again.

For more information, call 406-447-4074.

