Send us your 9/11 memories

Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001? The Independent Record would like to share your story.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Send us your memories from that day and your thoughts on how it changed us, and your words could be shared in a special edition marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Responses should be sent to editor@helenair.com no later than Thursday, Sept. 2. Call 406-447-4074 for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0