Send us your 9/11 memories

Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001? The Independent Record would like to share your story.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Send us your memories from that day and your thoughts on how it changed us, and your words could be shared in a special edition marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Responses should be sent to editor@helenair.com no later than Thursday, Sept. 2. Call 406-447-4074 for more information.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.