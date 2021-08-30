 Skip to main content
Send us your 9/11 memories
editor's pick top story

Send us your 9/11 memories

Sept 11

In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers in New York City. 

 AP/Richard Drew

Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001? The Independent Record would like to share your story.

Send us your memories from that day and your thoughts on how it changed us, and your words could be shared in a special edition marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. 

Responses should be sent to editor@helenair.com no later than Thursday, Sept. 2. Call 406-447-4074 for more information.

