The U.S. Senate voted 49-45 Monday to confirm University of Montana law professor Anthony Devos Johnstone to serve as a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

Johnstone was nominated by President Joe Biden for the judgeship in September 2022, and had his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Oct. 12, 2022.

He will occupy a seat made vacant by Chief Judge Emeritus Sidney R. Thomas’ assumption of senior status. Johnstone will maintain chambers in Missoula.

Montana’s Republican Sen. Steve Daines voted against the nomination and Democratic Sen. Jon Tester voted for it.

“Mr. Johnstone’s record proves that rather than upholding the rule of law and protecting Montana values, he supports President Biden’s wide-open southern border and undercutting Montanans’ Second Amendment rights,” Daines stated in an email.

Tester said Johnstone has applied the law without bias, in a common sense way.

“He has an outstanding record of service to the people of the Montana, and I have no doubt that he will serve the American people well on the 9th Circuit bench,” he said in an email. He said was “proud to have helped push this Montanan’s confirmation through” the Senate.

Johnstone has served as the Helen and David Mason Professor of Law and an affiliated Professor of Public Administration at the University of Montana, Alexander Blewett III School of Law in Missoula since 2011.

He taught federal and state constitutional law and legislation, as well as a federal judicial clinic. Johnstone also has served as trial and appellate counsel in federal and state courts, including the 9th Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court.

He served the Montana Department of Justice as state solicitor from 2008 to 2011 and assistant attorney general from 2004 to 2008.

The 9th Circuit encompasses Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington state, the U.S. Territory of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Federal circuit judges serve lifetime appointments upon good behavior.

