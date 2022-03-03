Sen. Mark Warner to speak at Democrats' Mansfield Metcalf event in Helena

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia will be the keynote speaker Saturday at the 44th annual Mansfield Metcalf Celebration hosted by the Montana Democratic Party at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the program begins at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available until 8 p.m. Friday, at www.montanademocrats.org/mm22.

Also speaking are Sen. Jon Tester; state Sen. Jill Cohenour of East Helena, who serves as state Senate minority leader; Rep. Kim Abbott of Helena, who serves as minority leader in the state House; and others.

Warner was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2008 and reelected to a third term in November 2020, his official biography states. He serves on the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget and Rules committees and the Select Committee on Intelligence, where he serves as chairman.

He served as governor of Virginia from 2002-2006. His biography notes that when he left office, Virginia was ranked as the best state for business, the best-managed state, and the best state in which to receive a public education.

The Mansfield Metcalf Celebration is the Montana Democratic Party’s biggest event of the year.

Past Metcalf speakers include Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey (2017), Joe Biden (2018), Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (2019), Sen. Maggie Hassan from New Hampshire (2020) and Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison (2021).

