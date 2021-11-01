Seeley Building readies for its downtown debut

The money was to be helped with sidewalk infrastructure installation costs, installing boulevard landscaping and lighting.

Ray Kuntz, who developed the building along with Nelson, Rex and Susie Seeley, said he is pleased with the finished product.

“It’s a very attractive building and we have some quality tenants in there,” he said. “We’re very happy with it.”

He noted the blend of retail and residential.

“It’s a common mix in other cities but new to Helena,” he said.

Kuntz also noted that Nelson Seeley is 100 years old.

“At 100 years old, to make this kind of investment in the Helena community is a really cool thing,” he said.

Kuntz declined to provide a cost for the project. He said the project offers 100 parking spaces.

He said the plan is to get the retail tenants in, with some of them taking occupancy in December. He said the condominiums will be ready for occupancy between December and February.

Kuntz said the remaining condo is 1,700 square feet.

“It’s really nice,” Kuntz said. “It has an incredible view.”