Seeley Building readies for its downtown debut

The first tenant will move in to the Seeley Building this week in a project that took a site once home to a bus depot in Helena’s downtown and transformed it into a 64,000-square-foot mixed-use project that blends business with residential.
Helena Vision Center will move from down the street and into its new digs at 630 Last Chance Gulch on Wednesday, said Marci Szarowicz, an optician.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” she said. “It’s a beautiful building and it will be good for downtown.”
Other business tenants for the four-story structure include PureView Health, the Helena Diocese and Core Wellness. Six of the seven condominiums on the third floor have sold, one of the developers said.
The city sold the property to the developers for $300,000 in late 2019, even though it was valued at $350,000. City officials noted they were comfortable with the lower price given the community benefit the project would bring. In May, the project received $50,667 in urban renewal funds.
It was among $148,000 for various projects approved in Helena that came from tax increment financing, a commonly used subsidy intended to encourage redevelopment, infrastructure projects and overall community improvement, the Independent Record reported at the time.
The money was to be helped with sidewalk infrastructure installation costs, installing boulevard landscaping and lighting.
Ray Kuntz, who developed the building along with Nelson, Rex and Susie Seeley, said he is pleased with the finished product.
“It’s a very attractive building and we have some quality tenants in there,” he said. “We’re very happy with it.”
He noted the blend of retail and residential.
“It’s a common mix in other cities but new to Helena,” he said.
Kuntz also noted that Nelson Seeley is 100 years old.
“At 100 years old, to make this kind of investment in the Helena community is a really cool thing,” he said.
Kuntz declined to provide a cost for the project. He said the project offers 100 parking spaces.
He said the plan is to get the retail tenants in, with some of them taking occupancy in December. He said the condominiums will be ready for occupancy between December and February.
Kuntz said the remaining condo is 1,700 square feet.
“It’s really nice,” Kuntz said. “It has an incredible view.”
Kuntz complimented Dick Anderson Construction for their work on the project, noting that at least 70 workers benefited. He also praised the subcontractors at the job site as well.