Seeking 'realistic view': United Way begins census of Helena's unsheltered

The United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area began its annual Point in Time Survey on Thursday evening to provide an updated estimate of the number of people living in the area facing housing instability.

This survey is conducted annually nationwide on the last Thursday of January to provide an understanding of homelessness. The information helps the community measure housing instability and to determine how resources can be effectively distributed to help the most vulnerable people.

Survey information is also compiled by the Montana Continuum of Care Coalition and by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to give policymakers and funders at the state and national levels a clearer picture of how housing instability impacts communities.

The results of the survey were not immediately available Friday. United Way representatives said the local figures will not be available for at least another month.

The problem is coming to a head locally. A bitter cold snap in December left United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area's Director of Community Impact Jeff Buscher scrambling to find temporary shelter for the unhoused.

God's Love lifted its usual barriers to staying at the downtown Helena shelter and housed so many people during the storm, cots had to be temporarily set up in its dining hall.

Helena Public Schools announced recently that a survey of its population found nearly 300 students are now facing housing instability, including almost 40 who are unsheltered and living in a vehicle or other inadequate housing.

“It’s just something coming out of the pandemic and where we’re at right now,” Superintendent Rex Weltz previously told the Independent Record. “There’s a lot of needs.”

Dozens of volunteers, including a handful of Montana Veterans Affairs representatives, met Thursday evening at the local United Way office for some extra training, supplies and clipboards.

"The work we're doing tonight will hopefully dispel the mythologies," Buscher told the crowd before they headed out into the windy night. "We want to portray a realistic view of our community."

That "realistic view," he said, will demonstrate that these people are not drifters looking for hand-outs.

He said the vast majority of Helena's unsheltered population are from Helena, many forced out of their homes due to skyrocketing rent and housing costs.

"I refrain from using the term 'homeless' because for most of the unsheltered in our community, Helena is their home," he said.

Montana boasts one of the largest numbers of veterans per capita in the nation, so it stands to reason military veterans make up a sizeable percentage of the state's unsheltered population.

Adrian Spencer is the homeless program manager for Montana VA and participated in the survey.

Spencer said the information gleaned from the count helps the VA better prepare for the future. For instance, he said, the VA uses the data to know how many housing vouchers it will need to request.

"It's also good information to present to the community to demonstrate the level of this crisis," he said.

This year's survey is also the first since 2020 that surveyors actually interviewed the unsheltered they found. Because of the pandemic, the previous two surveys were observational only.

"It's great to get to connect and actually talk to these people," Spencer said.

Liberty Schlag, a first year student at Carroll College, also volunteered her time.

Though Schlag admitted her participation netted her extra credit in her public health class, she said helping those facing housing instability has long been a cause close to her heart.

She said she hails from the Bay Area in Northern California and often donated time and clothing and food to help the unsheltered.

"It reminds me to be appreciative of what I have," Schlag said.

Lewis and Clark County Grants Administrator Ann McCauley also volunteered Thursday and helped Schlag and fellow Helena resident Holly Bliss survey the city parks north of downtown.

McCauley said Buscher put out a call for volunteers during the last Helena Resource Advocates meeting and that his passion for the cause prompted her to volunteer this year.

"What's really interesting is learning more about all the reasons people are facing housing insecurity," McCauley said.

Annual Continuum of Care funding for homeless services is distributed based on the survey numbers, according to United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area Executive Director Emily McVey. That funding is distributed via the Montana Continuum of Care Coalition.

The 2022 Point in Time Survey listed almost 150 people living on Helena's streets, and Buscher said that number is low as surveyors are instructed not to approach people residing in a vehicle.