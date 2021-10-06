Second golden retriever adds to St. Peter's dog program

"They're kind of like the SWAT team of dogs," Dick said. "They have to be adaptable. They don't typically react to chaos and noise."

The dogs are also very good at intuiting a situation, according to Pepper. She shared a story about a time when Mocha could tell something was wrong with a family who had experienced a loss. Mocha very calmly worked her way into the family to where they could all pet her. This worked so well that the family immediately wanted to make a donation to the facility dog program, said Pepper.

"There is a diversity of religion here at St. Peter's. Maybe not everybody wants to talk with a chaplain," Pepper said. "But most people always want to see and pet a dog. And some people say no, but most appreciate the option."

However, the dogs are subject to their own stresses of the job. Pepper said they as handlers do have to pay attention to what the dogs are telling them. Canine Assistants told them it's important to to be patient with the dogs as they adjust to the facility. The dogs also get their own breaks, and there have been days when Pepper or Dick left them at home because they had a hard day previously.

Most weeks though, the dogs work five days.