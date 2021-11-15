Second doses now included in Helena cash-for-vaccine clinic

An upcoming Helena clinic where people will be paid $50 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine has been expanded to residents getting their second dose.

Originally, Wednesday's Pfizer vaccination clinic was planned only for those who had not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, it was expanded to those who are due for their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

"70% of Lewis and Clark County is partially vaccinated, while 61% is fully vaccinated," St. Peter's Health said in an announcement. "This means over 4,000 people only received a single dose of the vaccine and they are not fully vaccinated, leaving them more susceptible to the very contagious and dangerous Delta variant. We are trying to close this gap."

The one-day clinic is scheduled for 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. It is open to any residents of Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, Jefferson, Meagher and Powell counties who are at least 18 years old.

Five hundred appointments will be available, and they can be scheduled at sphealth.org/VaxCash. Appointments will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The one-day clinic is being funded by a donation from Mountain Health Co-Op and two other private donors through the St. Peter's Health Foundation.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2