Second defendant in child rape case pleads guilty to lesser charge

He went further to say that plea agreements are negotiated between the prosecution and the defense and that as a judge, he does not play a role in it.

"I'm neutral," he said. "I have to make decisions regarding legal matters if heard during the course of a trial, and then ultimately, if a defendant goes to trial and are convicted, I'm the one that makes the sentencing decision."

The judge does have the final say on whether or not to accept a defendant's plea, but in this case he said sending it to a trial by jury could be "a hugely traumatic incident" for the victim who would most likely be required to testify.

"Do I force that victim to be retraumatized by rejecting the plea agreement?," Menahan asked rhetorically. "No. I'll accept the plea agreement."

Gersovitz said in the interview that one never knows what verdict a jury will return and it only takes one unsure juror to result in jury nullification.

"From my point of view, I get the certainty of a plea," he said. "So the guy's under supervision and getting sex offender therapy. From the defendant's point of view, he's getting the certainty of a plea, which with criminal endangerment, typically doesn't involve incarceration time."