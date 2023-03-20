United Airlines is reinstating a second daily flight in between Helena and Denver on June 2, Helena Regional Airport officials announced Monday.

This represents a 52% gain over what United was providing in 2019 prior to the pandemic as both flights will be operated on a larger 76-seat Embraer 175 jet, replacing the 50-seat jet previously used on this route, Helena airport officials said.

“We feel very fortunate United is adding service back to the capital city,” airport director Jeff Wadekamper said. “We are very excited about it.”

The flights will provide an early morning departure from Helena at 7:05 a.m. and an early afternoon arrival from Denver International Airport at 1:16 p.m., which departs back to Denver at 2:20 p.m., followed by a late-evening arrival to Helena at 9:38 p.m., airport officials said in a news release.

A United Airlines spokeswoman on Monday confirmed the flight would be added and said "... we look forward to welcoming new customers on this route."

United Airlines began serving the Helena/Denver route in 2008. The service was operated as two flights (50-seat jet) per day initially, then cut to one 50-seat jet daily until 2018 when it was expanded to two flights/day (also 50-seat jets), Helena airport officials said in an email.

The service was cut to one daily flight following the COVID-19 pandemic and has been operated with a single 50-seat jet each day since, officials said.

The Denver airport is a large hub with hundreds of daily connections to a wide selection of domestic and international destinations. Having a second daily flight will provide greater connectivity and access for travelers, Helena airport officials said.

As of June 2, the Helena Regional Airport will have a daily Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle on a 76-seat jet; two Delta Airlines flights to Salt Lake City on a 76-seat jet and the two Denver flights from United Airlines, also on 76-seat jets.

They said with the additional seat capacity added this summer by United, along with all three airlines serving Helena using larger jets, the Helena Regional Airport is now 7% below our seat capacity compared to 2019, a record year.

They said there were 12,306 outbound seats in June 2019 and would be 11,400 outbound seats in June 23.

They noted that airports nationwide are now on average still down 30% from 2019 capacity.

“… so we are encouraged that Helena is performing better than the national average,” they said.

Helena airport officials said in the email they realize there is interest in getting the Minneapolis flights back once offered by Delta.

“We continue to have dialogue with Delta about getting this service back and we will do everything in our power to make this happen,” they said in an email.

They said they have offered airlines a two-year fee waiver for any service additions.

Airport officials said in their news release that they believe the Minneapolis service will come back as the nationwide pilot shortage is resolved over the next few years.

They also said they believe there are some strong opportunities to be realized in the 2024 schedule if Helena’s existing flights continue to perform well this summer.

Officials said airlines typically solidify their upcoming annual schedules in the fall of the previous year once the performance of the prior summer is realized.

They encourage people to “strongly consider using flights out of Helena this summer.”

They note it’s a common misconception that the airport establishes or controls the price of airline tickets, and it’s the airlines that set all ticket prices.