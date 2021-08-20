Search for woman lost in Little Belt Mountains has happy ending

A search and rescue effort ended successfully Aug. 17 when Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Shawn Tripp located Gloria Albright, who had been missing since Aug. 13, forest officials said Friday.

Albright became disorientated in the Little Belt Mountains on the Judith-Musselshell Ranger District and was found about 3 miles from where she had first gone missing.

“It took a village to have this successful ending,” Tripp in a news release. “So many folks assisted in this search and rescue operation and our hope in sharing this story is to help folks understand what to do if they find themselves lost in the forest.”

Wheatland County Sheriff Everett Misner posted on his department’s Facebook page said Albright told him she had become separated on the trail from her husband. She came to a meadow, then made a wrong in the opposite direction of Jellison Campground, where they had camped earlier. She fell on the trail, injured her knee and continued downhill as best she could in hopes of getting out of the timber before dark, Misner said. She spent the next two days deprived of sleep as well as water and became delusional, he said.

During the late evening hours on the day before she was found, she saw a search helicopter fly over and had removed her pants in hopes of gaining their attention, Misner wrote.