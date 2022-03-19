Scott Wipperman column: Paths

The first Sunday of Lent kicked off this season with the Lectionary Gospel text having Jesus being led into the wilderness by the Spirit, and subsequently being tempted by the devil (Luke 4:1-13). Bible commentators urge that the important aspects of this exchange are not the temptations the devil brings forward, but rather Jesus’s responses. To each temptation Jesus chooses a path that is more difficult than the one the devil suggests.

“You haven’t eaten for 40 days; turn these stones into bread.” And Jesus chooses hunger. “Do you want ‘Justice to roll down like waters, and righteousness like an overflowing stream’ (Amos 5:24), then simply worship me and I’ll give you authority over all the kingdoms and you can make whatever you want happen.” And Jesus chooses obedience to God and loving humanity. “Want fame and notice, just throw yourself off the top of the temple and let the angels arrest your fall and gently settle you on terra firma.” And Jesus chooses to win hearts and minds through sacrifice, words, and actions.

Humanity tends to function differently. Those who study human nature note that when multiple paths are available, we will not intentionally choose a path filled with difficulty. This preference is so strong that we select the path with fewest bumps or challenges even when it doesn’t align with our goals and priorities. Only when some circumstance, person or principality forces our hand will we choose the harder path.

Many of us have just completed, or haven’t even started, our 2021 tax returns. I doubt any of us relish filing away receipts throughout the year, tracking expenses, and noting data we will need for supporting the deductions we may claim and properly reporting our sources of income. This is not our first choice in how we’d like to spend our time. But we venture along this path over the year because the IRS says we “need” to.

Often, when we choose the simplest path it is not our best choice. The good news is that sometimes we choose the proper, difficult way.

We support of the people of Ukraine, justice and freedom, thus we have chosen sanctions against Putin and Russia for their invasion of the land. These sanctions will lead to higher prices for us -- we’ve already seen gas hit $4/gallon locally. Other costs are likely to rise. But we are choosing this path with bumps and challenges. This is not the first time. During WW II, America chose to endure the rationing of tires, nylons and other items. We chose to participate in paper drives. We chose to send loved ones off to fight. We chose to become, hopefully temporarily, single parent households. All for the same reasons as now.

Christ calls us to follow his lead there in the wilderness and choose, intentionally, paths as he teaches us to. The easiest paths my be the “ends justify the means” path, the “my (supposed) rights” path, the “my interests” path, the “my image” path - virtually never are these the paths Christ would hold up for us.

Christ favors the “pick up your cross” path. That we, as the Apostle Paul suggests, value others more highly than we regard ourselves. Like Jesus “Who being in the very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage; rather he made himself nothing; …” The path where we choose to look past our self-preservation, and risk our own interests for the sake of the vulnerable, oppressed, marginalized, and fearful.

Also highly favored by Christ is the “follow me” path. In “Lent in Plain Sight” Jill Duffield points out we cannot really choose this path until we have first walked the “pick up your cross path.” She states “Following Jesus minus the cross does not constitute discipleship, instead merely spiritual curiosity or a free, no ask, cheap grace trial of apostleship, or perhaps aloof reporting on the oddity of this Jesus of Nazareth.” This path may be where we chose to speak up or stand up when remaining quiet or inactive would be the simplest and least risky thing to do. It may be sacrificing comforts, things or desired outcomes we’d like to have for the sake of justice for others.

In replying to the Devil Jesus states, “Worship the Lord your God, and serve only him.” It is a demanding passage, but Jesus quotes it and abides by it, knowing that the very meaning and shape of his role as Messiah are at stake. In choosing a life of obedience to God Jesus chose to be misunderstood, to be maligned, to be misrepresented, and that little item of being nailed to a cross.

Every time there is a path to chose, over and over throughout the day, Jesus calls us to choose the one that brings glory to God, the one that sets aside selfish ambition and coddling our ego. Let’s practice choosing he proper path, even when it is filled with obstacles, difficulties, and sacrifices during the rest of Lent. And then it may become our character going forward.

The Rev. Scott Wipperman is the pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Helena. He enjoys nature, is a fixer-of-many-things and is truly enamored with Helena.

