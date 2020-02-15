SCOTT WIPPERMAN column: Love is in the air

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jesus isn’t talking about “eros,” he is calling us to “agape.” Jesus isn’t commanding us to have romantic feelings for our enemies (and, as discussed above, we couldn’t do this anyway -- having no control over romantic love). Christ is not even asking us to have affection or warm feelings for our enemies (“philia” in Greek). The love we are being called to is a decision, a decision to honor our enemy as the child of God they are, just as we are, to treat them as one of God’s creations. We aren’t expecting to change them from being our enemy through “agape” (though that does happen upon occasion), we aren’t expecting anything in return from them, we are giving our “love,” our “choice” unconditionally.

Love is in the air, because at the National Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 6 the keynote speaker, Arthur C. Brooks, spoke on his book “Love Your Enemies.” Brooks is not a pastor or professor of theology, but his is a devout Christian. He spoke on the themes of his book, centered around Jesus’ calls to love God, our neighbors, ourselves, and our enemies. He shared a hopeful message that in adhering to this call we may overcome the partisan divide in this country.