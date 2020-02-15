SCOTT WIPPERMAN column: Love is in the air

Love is in the air, partially because we just passed Valentine’s Day. It is likely you sent someone a card or note speaking of love for the occasion. Of course, the love most honored on Valentine’s Day is romantic love.
While the English language is generally an efficient language, expressing thoughts in fewer words than other languages, English unfortunately only has one word for “love”, necessitating the use of modifiers to more fully characterize what we mean by “love.” Greek, for instance, has seven words for love, and “romantic love” would be called “eros” in Greek.
Our Western culture generally abhors “mystery.” We like mysteries, as long as they are resolved at the end of the book. For us, there may be no greater tragedy than a mystery novel missing the last pages. As a culture we like “control” and “certainty,” not mystery.
Oddly, as a culture, we are curiously fascinated with romantic love. Odd, because we have no control over who we are, or are not, romantically attracted to. It is a complete mystery; beyond our control. Our heart goes where the heart goes. Possibly this is the origin of the mythical being called “Cupid,” explaining that romantic love only blooms from the seemingly random prick of his arrow.
Love is in the air, also because of the Common Lectionary. Yes, I said “the Common Lectionary.” This pastoral tool is giving us readings from the Sermon on the Mount for several weeks, and if we read all of Matthew 5 we land upon verses 44-45 where Jesus categorically states, “But I tell you: Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father in heaven.” This is echoed in Luke 6:27, “But I tell you who hear me: love your enemies, do good to those who hate you.”
Jesus isn’t talking about “eros,” he is calling us to “agape.” Jesus isn’t commanding us to have romantic feelings for our enemies (and, as discussed above, we couldn’t do this anyway -- having no control over romantic love). Christ is not even asking us to have affection or warm feelings for our enemies (“philia” in Greek). The love we are being called to is a decision, a decision to honor our enemy as the child of God they are, just as we are, to treat them as one of God’s creations. We aren’t expecting to change them from being our enemy through “agape” (though that does happen upon occasion), we aren’t expecting anything in return from them, we are giving our “love,” our “choice” unconditionally.
Love is in the air, because at the National Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 6 the keynote speaker, Arthur C. Brooks, spoke on his book “Love Your Enemies.” Brooks is not a pastor or professor of theology, but his is a devout Christian. He spoke on the themes of his book, centered around Jesus’ calls to love God, our neighbors, ourselves, and our enemies. He shared a hopeful message that in adhering to this call we may overcome the partisan divide in this country.
And then agape love was sucked out of the air. Immediately following Brooks, President Donald Trump opened his remarks with, “Arthur, I don’t know if I agree with you. But (sic) I don’t know if Arthur’s going to like what I’m going to say.” The president stated he doesn’t like people standing on their faith when he believes what they are standing for is wrong. “Nor do I like people who say, ‘I’ll pray for you,’ when I know that is not so” as if any of us know the secrets of another’s prayer life. President Trump wasn’t questioning whether Jesus said the command to love your enemies. The president was disputing the command itself.
Unfortunately, President Trump demonstrates the lack of understanding too many of us have about the key lesson Jesus is conveying -- the context of Christ’s command of praying for blessings upon those who oppose him.
Let’s put love back in the air! Let us recall the affectionate notes we sent on Valentine’s Day. Let us cherish the words Christ spoke of loving God, neighbor, self, and enemies. We might recall that when the legal expert asked Christ just who the neighbors are that he should love, Christ gave a very expansive definition of “neighbor.”
As people of faith, let us rise to Arthur Brook’s call to see the hope in “agape” love, of seeing each other as children of God. Let us stop using words that divide and demean, and replace them with words that encourage, that lift up, and that bridge chasms. As Brooks stated in his keynote, when facing “old problems” (like a long standing divide) we cannot look to “old/past solutions,” we must look for new solutions -- and he was pointing straight to God’s love as the new way.
The Rev. Scott Wipperman is the pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Helena. He enjoys nature, is a fixer-of-many-things and is truly enamored with Helena.