SCOTT WIPPERMAN column: Covenants, rights, and …

This covenant gives us some rights. We can claim the right that we belong to God! There is nothing you can do that undoes my right of saying that I am one of God’s. I can turn my back on God, but God still claims me. Nothing can break this right. But, with every “right” there comes “responsibilities." As the theologian Karl Barth put it, we are all in God’s arms, but we have the responsibility of turning around and recognizing that fact. We have the right to be in God’s arms, but within that right we have the responsibility of forming a relationship with God.

Through being in God’s arms we have the right to claim the invitation into life abundant. But that right comes with a responsibility. In order to step into life abundant, as the Apostle Paul tells us (Romans 8:5) we must turn from the desires of this world and set our minds on the desires of the Spirit. We have a right, but it comes with responsibilities.

Our government follows this notion of covenant making. We can think of the constitution and its amendments as a covenant between the people and the government. The constitution gives us rights, but those rights come with responsibilities - maybe not stated responsibilities, but understood responsibilities. Because, again, there is no such thing as a right without a responsibilities.