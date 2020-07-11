SCOTT WIPPERMAN column: Covenants, rights, and …

The Bible is full of covenants. Covenants people make with one another. Covenants God makes with his people. Covenants can be broadly described as a chosen relationship between two parties who make binding promises -- often in an “if -- then” form. There is often some sort of performative requirement in the covenant.
God makes a number of covenants with us and they progress. This progression can be easily seen within the book of Jeremiah. In the seventh chapter God makes the following covenant: “Obey my voice, and I will be your God, and you shall be my people." The performative requirement in this covenant is that if we obey God’s voice and will, we shall be his people.
But later in Jeremiah (30:22 and 31:33) God makes a new covenant with us, “And you shall be my people, and I will be your God” - period! The “trouble” with the earlier covenants was that we as a people did a horrible job of living up to our end of the relationship. We continually broke the conditions of the covenant.
In this “new covenant” God makes with us you may notice something different - there is no performative clause or requirements, it simply states that God is our God and we are God’s people. No “ifs,” “ands,” or “buts." There are no conditions, no cancellation clauses, there are no ways out -- even if we wanted a way out of the relationship. We belong to God!
This covenant gives us some rights. We can claim the right that we belong to God! There is nothing you can do that undoes my right of saying that I am one of God’s. I can turn my back on God, but God still claims me. Nothing can break this right. But, with every “right” there comes “responsibilities." As the theologian Karl Barth put it, we are all in God’s arms, but we have the responsibility of turning around and recognizing that fact. We have the right to be in God’s arms, but within that right we have the responsibility of forming a relationship with God.
Through being in God’s arms we have the right to claim the invitation into life abundant. But that right comes with a responsibility. In order to step into life abundant, as the Apostle Paul tells us (Romans 8:5) we must turn from the desires of this world and set our minds on the desires of the Spirit. We have a right, but it comes with responsibilities.
Our government follows this notion of covenant making. We can think of the constitution and its amendments as a covenant between the people and the government. The constitution gives us rights, but those rights come with responsibilities - maybe not stated responsibilities, but understood responsibilities. Because, again, there is no such thing as a right without a responsibilities.
Take the First Amendment, it gives us the right of freedom of speech. We have the right to express our thoughts and ideas, our opinions and viewpoints. We have the right to disagree with one another, and the right to disagree with our leaders. We are even given the right to lie, as long as we don’t cross the line of libel or slander (note 1: we are given the right to lie by our constitution, God doesn’t give us that right: “Thou shall not bear false witness”).
But our right of free speech comes with some responsibilities. The person calling us on the phone trying to scam us may have the “right” to do so (to attempt to scam us), it may only become a crime upon the scammer taking our money (note 2: I am a pastor, not an attorney, so the preceding is my assumption about the law). While the scammer may have the “right” to try and scam us, clearly we’d say the scammer is violating the responsibility of freedom of speech. We have the right to speak, but we have the responsibility of not harming the other with our words.
There has been a fair amount of talk about “personal freedoms” and “my rights” of late. I have noticed those claims never seem to include their responsibilities coupled with those rights. But the authorities (in this case Merriam-Webster) define “personal freedom” as: “freedom of the person in going and coming, equality before the courts, security of private property, freedom of opinion and its expression, and freedom of conscience -- subject to the rights of others and of the public." Their definition of the “right” includes the “responsibility” of my right being subject to the rights of others and the community. My “right” does not include putting the other in harm’s way.
We are blessed with rights through God’s covenant relationship with us. We are granted rights by our form of government. But in both case those rights come with responsibilities. Let us just as fervently claim our responsibilities as we do our rights.
The Rev. Scott Wipperman is the pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Helena. He enjoys nature, is a fixer-of-many-things and is truly enamored with Helena.
