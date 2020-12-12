Scott Falkowski: We are messy people in a messy world

I am new to Helena so let me introduce myself. My name is Scott and I am a sinner. I continue to do the things I shouldn’t do which detract me from doing the things that I should be doing. Much like one of the greatest men in Christian history who penned, “For the good that I want, I do not do, but I practice the very evil that I do not want.” Just thought I would get that out of the way. I don’t need much help screwing things up but these days there are a lot of outside forces that are impacting the world around us. It is important to acknowledge our limitations and admit we live in a messy world and that none of us have it all figured out. On Sunday mornings we have been looking at the lives of some of the heroes in the book of Genesis. Men like Abraham, Isaac and Jacob who were used by God in spite of poor decisions, selfish motives or taking matters into their own hands. These stories bring some comfort to a human like me.
When I consider these short biographies, I often ask God “why would you include those stories in your word to us?” The Old Testament especially is filled with acts of murder, violence, mistreatment of the underprivileged, deceit and tragedy. Sounds like an episode of the Sopranos. Well it actually sounds like real life. Take Jacob for instance. In one of those great images in the Bible, Jacob comes out of the womb trying to get ahead. He literally holds the ankle of his brother Esau to pull him back in so Jacob can get out first. I love it! It only gets more interesting as the brothers grow up. Jacob takes advantage of a weakened Esau and steals what is due the old brother. Then just when you are hoping to see some change in Jacob, he disguises himself and takes advantage of his father’s diminishing eyesight and faculties to steal the older son’s blessing. This causes him to flee because Esau wants to kill him. Did I mention Esau was a skilled hunter? This is the man that God chooses to establish the 12 tribes of Israel through? Yes, he does and I am reminded that Jacob is a man just like me.
No matter what I have done, no matter what things or people I have put in the place of God, He is a God who pursues me. He pursues you too. That is the beauty of Jesus’ arrival on earth. It is the story of God breaking through and into the human timeline. The prophet Isaiah called this blessing, “Emmanuel which means God with Us.” God could have chosen any number of ways, locations or family situations for Jesus to be born into, but Jesus was born into the messiness of human life.
Not only did Jesus come into the messiness of this life, he experienced everything we experience. The same temptations, pains and even death. As the writer of the book of Hebrews tells us, “For we do not have a high priest (Jesus) who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but One who has been tempted in all things just as we are, yet without sin.” That too is comforting. Not only does God chose flawed individuals like me and Jacob, he also sent His Son to live among us and show us that with the help of the Holy Spirit we can thrive.
As Paul Harvey would say, there is a “rest of the story” for Jacob. God breaks through in Jacob’s life as he is fleeing to live with his uncle some 700 miles away. God verbally promises Jacob that He will be with him, watch over him and prosper him – rather unconditionally I might add. Jacob isn’t quite sure about that and goes through a 20-year time of growth at the hands of his uncle whom he also must flee from. Jacob sure wore out his running sandals! It is finally when he must meet Esau that we start to see why God chose this man. Jacob had been using deceit to get things done. He had relied on his wits and planning to stay safe. At one point he even set up his family as a form of “human shield” as he stayed at the back of his convoy. After another intense conversation with God, it is now Jacob who is out front resting secure in the promises of God as he meets Esau and experiences true grace and forgiveness.
As we celebrate God breaking through in the person of Jesus in that far away town of Bethlehem, what are you holding onto, what are you resting securely in? Ask yourself, are these people or things possibly fleeting or temporary? Maybe you have a yearning to embrace the steadfast promises of God like “I will never leave you or abandon you” (Hebrews 13:5).
In the stories of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and others in scripture it becomes apparent that we cannot control everything around us no matter how hard we try. That is the beauty and curse of free will. We live in a messy world and I am a messy person but God wants to use me (and you) to help redeem this world.
The baby Jesus became a man. He suffered a horrific death on a Roman cross. Three days later he was raised from the dead so that we too might have life. He waits to offer grace, hope and forgiveness. Will you allow Him to break through into your life this Christmas season.
Once again, my name is Scott Falkowski and I am a sinner – a sinner saved by God’s grace.
Scott Falkowski is the minister at South Hills Church of Christ in Helena.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.