Scott Falkowski: We are messy people in a messy world

I am new to Helena so let me introduce myself. My name is Scott and I am a sinner. I continue to do the things I shouldn’t do which detract me from doing the things that I should be doing. Much like one of the greatest men in Christian history who penned, “For the good that I want, I do not do, but I practice the very evil that I do not want.” Just thought I would get that out of the way. I don’t need much help screwing things up but these days there are a lot of outside forces that are impacting the world around us. It is important to acknowledge our limitations and admit we live in a messy world and that none of us have it all figured out. On Sunday mornings we have been looking at the lives of some of the heroes in the book of Genesis. Men like Abraham, Isaac and Jacob who were used by God in spite of poor decisions, selfish motives or taking matters into their own hands. These stories bring some comfort to a human like me.