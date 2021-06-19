Scott Falkowski: May you experience a glimpse of the Kingdom of God

I really look forward to the change of seasons here in Montana. I know… start with the jokes – Montana has just two seasons, winter and road construction or a recent post I saw about first, second and third winter.
Weather is unpredictable here and at times the changes in weather are a bit extreme. I think we all anticipate springtime when everything turns green, the blue birds come back and we hear the sound of snow geese overhead. As we endure winter, that waiting and anticipation seems like it takes a long time.
I struggle with waiting. In May this year I did two different plantings of tomatoes and peppers and each succumbed to the snow or frost. I planted some annuals around Easter just because I wanted a little color in my yard even though I knew those would not last, and I was OK with that. I am learning my lesson and from now on I will wait until June 1 to really get things planted.
Truthfully though what I am really waiting for is what the Bible promises us about a “new heaven” and a “new earth.”
Often growing up I would hear people, including my Bible teachers, talk about “going to heaven.” One of my favorite hymns “I’ll Fly Away,” along with many others, contain that sentiment. Something in the future, something in the sky above and maybe playing a harp sitting on a cloud. Yes, my hope is in heaven but it is so much more than something that is to come.
In His example of prayer, Jesus prayed “thy Kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.” (Matthew 6) His words speak of the future and the present.
In the Apostle John’s beautiful vision of the Kingdom of God, Jesus is quoted saying “I am making all things new.” (Revelation 21:5) I don’t know exactly what this looks like but even the earth is in anticipation as it “groans” waiting for this new creation to happen. (Romans 8:22)
We live in a reality of the “yet to come” coupled with the “here and now” when it comes to the Kingdom of God. I believe that concept can be a bit confusing. I place my hope in the Kingdom of God – a place with peace, no suffering and much joy that is too come, but I am also here on Earth to help bring heaven among us.
We are studying the life of Joseph from the book of Genesis. Here is someone who had to play the waiting game. He endured a 13-year period of being molded, prepared, and matured as he waited.
As a teenager, Joseph was given two dreams that were prophecies about his future as some sort of ruler. He had ten older brothers who were not too happy to hear that they would be bowing down to their brother based on those dreams.
Joseph’s father, Jacob, seemed a little taken aback as well even though he believed that the dreams were from God. In their jealousy and anger, Joseph was thrown into a pit and then his brothers made a deal with some nomadic traders who sold him to an official in Egypt.
Joseph was promoted and ran the household of Potiphar, but then Potiphar’s wife accused him of something he did not do. So instead of the pit this time he was thrown into prison for about 12 years. While there he was promoted to the position of running the prison.
Unfortunately, he was forgotten about until it was time for what God had in store for him. Joseph received yet another promotion and his dreams were finally fulfilled when his brothers came seeking food in Egypt during a severe famine where they bowed down to the now second-in-command to pharaoh -- Joseph.
Joseph’s journey is a picture of our life. We are promised something better and we put our hope in that promise, but we know there will be times of suffering, injustice and abuse while we are on this Earth. What we do in those times is very important and may prepare us for something to come.
We don’t just look to the future, we remain here to help make our communities, our families and our world a better place. Sometimes we too will be placed in a pit or prison either emotionally or physically or we may experience injustice and false accusations but I am reminded often that we have the privilege to serve and help others as we wait for Jesus to come back.
The amazing thing is that the God of the universe sent His one and only son to walk this earth. He experienced every human emotion and suffered as we do. He too waited and eventually even though Jesus was innocent He was killed. But through the most incredible miracle of all time, He rose again conquering death and bringing a bit of the Kingdom closer to us. (Hebrews 4:14-16)