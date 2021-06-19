Scott Falkowski: May you experience a glimpse of the Kingdom of God

Joseph was promoted and ran the household of Potiphar, but then Potiphar’s wife accused him of something he did not do. So instead of the pit this time he was thrown into prison for about 12 years. While there he was promoted to the position of running the prison.

Unfortunately, he was forgotten about until it was time for what God had in store for him. Joseph received yet another promotion and his dreams were finally fulfilled when his brothers came seeking food in Egypt during a severe famine where they bowed down to the now second-in-command to pharaoh -- Joseph.

Joseph’s journey is a picture of our life. We are promised something better and we put our hope in that promise, but we know there will be times of suffering, injustice and abuse while we are on this Earth. What we do in those times is very important and may prepare us for something to come.

We don’t just look to the future, we remain here to help make our communities, our families and our world a better place. Sometimes we too will be placed in a pit or prison either emotionally or physically or we may experience injustice and false accusations but I am reminded often that we have the privilege to serve and help others as we wait for Jesus to come back.