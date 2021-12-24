Scott Falkowski: Celebrate Jesus entering the world

Merry Christmas! I pray you are enjoying time with family and friends as we celebrate the birth of Jesus. I want to start by saying thank you to Matthew Brower for last Saturday’s article in the religion section. I thought he articulated very well some of the issues facing us today and our need for someone greater to hope in. I hope my article is a good compliment to what he shared.

In our current sermon series we are studying the Apostle Peter’s first letter to people who live in what is modern day Turkey. They are a group of Christ-followers with some of the same challenges and struggles we face today. His letter encouraged them to hold onto the living hope while they endured suffering and persecution.

Peter reminded them and all of us that we are all created in the “image” and “likeness” of God and that all people are precious to God. For those who are Christ-followers, not only are we secure in our identity in Christ but we take comfort in the example of one who experienced the joy, laughter, pain and suffering of this earth – the Son of God, Emmanuel, who lived among us.

Starting with chapter one, Peter emphasizes hope. Hope is defined as a “a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen.” Something or someone to trust in. I will be honest I put my hope in a lot of earthly things. Sometimes that hope rests on things that are fleeting and on people who cannot uphold the hope I put in them. That is not wrong to do as that is part of being in relationship and living on this earth. However, it is important to remember that things of this earth will let you down. Attempting to sustain hope in earthly things can cause disappointment. Peter is talking of an eternal hope for both here and now. This eternal hope calls for faith and trust.

As the author of Hebrews states in 11:1, “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” The old hymn brings me comfort as I am reminded that the One I hope in provides “strength for today, bright hope for tomorrow” (Great is ty Faithfulness, 1923 by Chisholm and Runyan). There is a hope that was inaugurated 2000 years ago in the coming of Jesus, the Son of God, the prophesied savior of the world. My hope also rests in the fact that he is currently making all things new and will return to redeem this earth.

Back to Christmas. "O Come O Come Emmanuel" has become one of my favorite Christmas hymns. It is a reminder of the hope that was experienced with the birth of Jesus and hope that continues now, hope that we can hold onto and trust. A promised hope that disperses the gloom and causes us to rejoice because death has been conquered by this baby, born of humble means who provided salvation for all who come to him because of his death on a cross and resurrection three days later.

“Rejoice, Rejoice,” because he has come, he is with us now and he will come again in full glory. Maybe he is calling to you now to come to him and experience the eternal hope of his salvation. Reach out to a friend who can tell you more about him or visit one of the wonderful churches here in town on Sunday to worship the Savior of the world.

Yes, Emmanuel did come. On Dec. 25, we celebrate the first coming of God dwelling among us in the person of Jesus. There had been many years of waiting for the prophesied savior of the world. The advent, the waiting, the anticipation was over.

The silence had finally been broken, God had not forgotten the human race but he arrived not in the way that was expected. Jesus was born to a God-fearing newly married couple who was poor and dealing with being outcasts because of the miracle who was in Mary’s womb; to a family who did not dwell in one of the great urban centers which would have allowed the Son of God to make a name for himself. Some might argue it was a hopeless situation, but it was the perfect situation for the servant king to arrive.

One thing I have come to look forward to this time of year in Montana is that we are on the other side of the shortest day of the year, and now the amount of daylight slowly grows with each passing day. I was recently talking to a good friend about a book he is reading, "The Spirit of the Liturgy," by Cardinal Ratzinger.

I was reminded that Dec. 25 is a wonderful day to celebrate the Light (Jesus) entering the world because as we look toward spring and the celebration of Easter we are very aware that the amount of light during the day is increasing. A humble birth leading to the ultimate light being shown in fullness on earth in the death and resurrection of Jesus for each of us. The creator of the Sun (John 1) that warms us and lights our path has come into the world providing hope for all. The comforter, the eternal hope has come.

May the true hope of a relationship with Jesus Christ fill your life this Christmas season. God bless you.

Scott Falkowski is the minister at South Hills Church of Christ in Helena.

