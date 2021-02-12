School board seats up for election in Helena, East Helena

Multiple school board seats in Helena and East Helena are up for election May 4.

In Helena, the seats held by trustees Sarah Sullivan and Terry Beaver are both up for election. Sullivan and Beaver could not be reached for comment.

In East Helena, seats currently held by trustees Kevin Bokovoy and Tyrel Murfitt will be on the ballot.

Murfitt declared his intent to seek reelection to his seat. Murfitt was appointed to the seat after former trustee Karen Goldsberry moved from the district in June.

"I hope to be able to be a part of the East Helena schools and to continue to build upon the success of the district," Murfitt said.

Longtime trustee Bokovoy said the he does not intend to seek reelection this year.

According to Superintendents Ron Whitmoyer in East Helena and Tyler Ream in Helena, the school districts do not yet know whether they will have any levies on the ballot.

"I have not had any sort of definitive discussion with the board chair about levies for this coming spring," Ream said. "I expect to do so in the coming weeks."

Whitmoyer said the East Helena district has not discussed potential levies either.