Due to a high probability of rain Saturday, the Capital High and Helena High commencement ceremonies will be held indoors at the Carroll College PE Center adjacent to Nelson Stadium, Helena Public School officials said.

Tickets are required to attend and have been distributed to families. The number of tickets per family is based on fire code standards.

All times remain the same, and both ceremonies will be live-streamed, district officials said Friday.

Helena Public Schools thanked families for their cooperation as we work to make this a comfortable event for our families and graduates.

Saturday

Capital High School: 8 a.m., Carroll College PE Center adjacent to Nelson Stadium CHS live stream

Helena High School: 11 a.m., Carroll College PE Center adjacent to Nelson Stadium HHS live stream

For more details, visit helenaschools.org.