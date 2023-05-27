Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tom Pearson stood among about 30 people Saturday morning in the Benton Avenue Cemetery. Most were fellow members of the E Clampus Vitus club, and others were members of the general public including two city commissioners.

He pulled a black plastic bag off a newly made cemetery headstone for Albert E. Haskell, who served as a corporal in the Union Army in the Civil War, moved to Helena and died in a hunting accident in 1898. He was 56.

Up until Saturday, Haskell was buried in an unmarked grave.

“I never expected it was going to be this fantastic," Pearson said as he looked at the headstone as audience members applauded and cheered under cloudy skies. “It takes my breath away to look at it.”

For Pearson, it was a moment of mission accomplished. Or, as members of E Clampus Vitus, an organization dedicated to the preservation of the heritage of the American West, would say: “Satisfactory!” — a common refrain among the group. Members had a flag raising minutes prior to the unveiling of the grave marker.

Those familiar with the Benton Avenue Cemetery said 50 veterans are buried there. Of those, 25 have government tombstones, and 24 have private markers. They said Haskell was the only veteran without a marker.

"Haskell had nothing," Pearson said.

Pearson said he was able to locate Haskell’s grave through maps. Haskell’s parents are buried at the cemetery, as well. It was not known why there was never any grave marker for Albert Haskell, who at one time had a personal estate of $7,000, which Pearson noted was a lot of money for the time.

The cost for the stone is $1,750, of which $500 has been donated. An additional $1,250 remains to be raised, organizers said. Pearson said Daren Rummel of Montana Granite had donated $500.

Pearson, who is also the secretary/treasurer of the Benton Avenue Cemetery Association, said the headstone was made of white marble from Georgia.

E Clampus Vitus members spent Saturday morning putting flags on veterans' graves at the cemetery, as they do every year, then took a break at 11 a.m. to raise the flag and unveil Haskell’s headstone. Among those in attendance were city commissioners Sean Logan and Andy Shirtliff.

Joe Jorge, an E Clampus Vitus member, or, as Pearson calls them, “the clampers,” said they put out flags every year.

“(But) this one is special,” he said about the headstone ceremony. “It is awesome and most satisfactory.”

“This is excellent,” said Alex Tyhurst, who also a member, adding that their group avoids recognition but applauded Pearson’s accomplishments, saying they wanted to support his efforts.

Pearson, 81, repeated a quote from an earlier story on the grave marker when asked how he felt.

“This pleases me,” he said.