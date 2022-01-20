Sara Joyce created a vivid life

Sara Joyce lived and breathed art.

An insatiable reader, renovator of Victorian houses, baker, mother, painter, gardener, intellectual, master seamstress and fabric artist – these are but a few of her many talents.

She’s been called one of Idaho’s “most original and inspired contemporary artists.”

Joyce’s mind, notebooks and art studios were bursting with ideas and her work.

Acrylics, oils, textiles, ceramics – are a few of the many media she explored.

Growing up during the Great Depression, she traveled with her parents looking for work in the Southwest and became a live-in mother’s helper at age 14.

As an adult, she took classes in anthropology, studio art, art history, astronomy, literature and linguistics and was particularly drawn to Jungian psychology and the exploration of dreams, mythology, symbols and archetypes.

Her unquenchable thirst for life comes alive in her works in the exhibit, “Am I Dreaming It Or Is It Dreaming Me: A Retrospective of Works by Sara Joyce,” at the Holter Museum of Art, 12 W. Lawrence.

For a full story on her life and art, see the upcoming Your Time article in the coming weeks. An artist’s talk by her son, Bill Caccia will be 6 p.m. April 14.

