alert featured

SantaCon spreads holiday cheer one bar at a time

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
SantaCon spreads holiday cheer one bar at a time
{{featured_button_text}}

Roughly 50 Santas and other holiday-costume-clad folks took to the streets of Helena on Saturday night to spread holiday cheer one bar at a time.

SantaCon is an annual event celebrated around the country where strangers meet up one night a year dressed as Santa Claus and go from bar to bar.

"This is about having fun, mocking the norm, being creative," states the event Facebook page.

Helena's event started at Blackfoot River Brewing Co. then made its way to the Windbag, the Sapphire, the Gold Bar and eventually Jester's.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
1
0
2
0

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News