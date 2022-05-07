Sandra S. Murray: In Memoriam: The passing of Thich Nhat Hanh (1926-2022)

As I write this column on May 1, it has been 100 days since the passing of internationally known Vietnamese Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh. Many of you have heard of Thich Nhat Hanh (affectionately called “Thay”, meaning teacher), others may have not. Either way, generations of us were affected by his life.

From humble beginnings, Nhat Hanh came to international attention in the 1960s as a peace activist during the Vietnam Conflict. Because of his public opposition to the war, it was felt his life might be in danger; so in 1962-63 Nhat Hanh came to the U.S. to study at Princeton and teach at Columbia University.

Returning to Vietnam in 1964, he espoused Engaged Buddhism, with social action being a part of spiritual practice. He put this idea into use during the war by organizing and training volunteers to help bombed villages by rebuilding homes and schools, offering first aid, and assisting in as many ways as they could.

In 1966, he returned to the U.S. to speak at a seminar on Vietnamese Buddhism and on tour arranged by the Fellowship of Reconciliation; met with Thomas Merton, Senator William Fulbright, and Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara; and met twice with Martin Luther King Jr., who later nominated him for the 1967 Nobel Peace Prize. He was exiled by the South Vietnamese government and not allowed to return. In 1969, he was part of the Buddhist Peace Delegation during the peace talks in Paris. Later he was active in rescuing “boat people,” refugees escaping from the fall of South Vietnam.

He settled in France and established Plum Village as a Buddhist practice center. From there, his teachings began to spread more quickly into Europe and the Western hemisphere. Over the past 55 years practice centers have been established worldwide, including three monasteries in the U.S. Many practice groups (sanghas) meet regularly throughout North America, including at least four in Montana.

In addition to his role in the resolution of the Vietnam Conflict, Nhat Hanh brought other gifts to the West in his Buddhist teaching. He emphasized mindfulness of thought, speech, and action; and mindfulness practice has been integrated into stress relief, anxiety reduction, and self-compassion. His advocacy of Engaged Buddhism brings the benefits of meditation and mindfulness trainings (ethical guidelines) into every aspect of our lives, from consumerism to family relationships to international reconciliation and environmental activism. He coined the word “interbeing” to reflect not just the multitudes of connection between each of us and the cosmos, but also the knowledge that we are one with the universe, in both substance and being. He was a prolific author and poet, and his writings have touched people everywhere.

Because of his skillful teaching, Thay was able to show how ancient Buddhist teachings bring understanding and benefit to modern life. Many of us walked with this humble, quiet monk on retreat, whose very movements gave an example of present moment awareness. He asked us to apply the teachings and see if they worked for us – and for me, they have. My life has more peace, contentment, and gratitude because of the practices he shared – beginning with mindfulness of following my in-breath and my out-breath and attending to my steps when walking.

One of my favorite quotes from him is “Because suffering is impermanent, that is why we can transform it; because happiness is impermanent, that is why we have to nourish it.” Most of the practices I have been taught address one or the other side of this summation. Thay also placed importance on sangha, and I have met many friends who supported my spiritual practice, who made it possible through their assistance, example, and sometimes challenge. Each of his students will have a different appreciation for the way their lives opened through knowing Thay.

Nhat Hanh suffered a stroke in 2014 from which he never fully recovered. The Vietnamese government allowed him to return to his root temple Tu Hieu in Hue in 2018, where he lived until his death.

Books written by Thich Nhat Hanh can be found at Parallax Press (www.parallax.org). Information about his teaching and tradition is available at Plum Village monastery (www.plumvillage.org).

YouTube has many teaching videos by him, as well as the tribute by Tom Lyons of the U.S. Embassy to Vietnam and a short biographical documentary recently released called “A Cloud Never Dies.”

Bio: Sandra (“Zan”) Murray is an ordained lay member of the Order of Interbeing established by Thich Nhat Hanh and a founding member of Flowing Mountains Sangha, an Open Way Community of Mindful Living (www.openway.org). Flowing Mountains meets weekly in Helena for meditation and programs (see website for details).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0