We look forward to these sanctuaries to be places of acceptance of us as who we are, not needing to raise the pretenses we often feel are necessary outside the church. We come into release the burdens we shouldn’t be carrying, to open our hands and hearts and minds to receive that which the Holy Spirit is desiring to place there. These are places of quiet and peace, the peace of Christ. Here we can relax and refresh, being reminded of the fact that we are always being held in the arms of God.

Or so we hope.

In Ephesians Paul writes to a church that he was with for three years. He writes this letter to uplift, to guide, and to counsel. The first three chapters speak theologically of Christ breaking down the walls that separate people, that we have been made alive in Christ, and that the gentiles are equal heirs of Christ. In the fourth chapter Paul turns practical. Urging us to “live a life worthy of the calling you have received,” to be humble, truthful, gentle, patient, and to bear with one another in love, peace and unity. We are to equip people for works of service so the body of Christ may be built up.

And in the last portion of chapter four he visits things we should “rid ourselves of,” falsehood, anger, stealing, unwholesome talk, bitterness, rage, slander, every form of malice, and to generally avoid “grieving the Holy Spirit of God.”