Sami Pack-Toner column: Compassion is alive and well in our world

A while back I found myself in quite the situation at my job.

I am the new residential chaplain at Intermountain in Helena. Intermountain’s residential services care for severely emotionally disturbed children in need of hope and healing. I design weekly lessons for the residential children.

Their support comes from a multitude of directions in residential care, and my chapel lessons are a small piece of the puzzle. As their chaplain, I strive to help them build resilience and see God at work in their lives.

On this day, the focuses of our lesson were courage and Queen Esther of the Hebrew Bible. The more adult version of this tale is a violent story of survival. Esther, a Jewish girl, is trafficked into the king’s ownership.

The king is irrational, vicious, and easily persuaded. The King puts leader Haman in charge of a ridiculous amount of the empire. This power goes to Haman’s head, and soon, everyone is expected to bow to him. A Jewish man, Mordecai, who is cousin to Esther, refuses to submit to him. This enrages Haman, and he calls for the destruction of the empire’s Jewish people.

Mordecai goes to Esther and encourages her to use her power to stop Haman. Through banquets of food and strong drink, Esther reveals Haman’s evil plan, and the King calls for Haman’s death.

As you can imagine, the children’s Bible version of this story is different. I tread lightly around the violence. My plan was to focus on what courage and resilience had to do with building grit in our daily lives, but the children were not ready to let me off the hook that easily. They immediately had questions about Haman’s fate. While Haman’s violent plan may have escaped their comprehension, their honest inquisition made me pause.

During this discussion, one child spoke up: “It sounds like Haman needed to be in-hand for a while.” A chorus of agreement followed.

Being “in-hand" is a treatment strategy Intermountain Residential uses to provide supportive closeness for a child. From the outside, this looks like adult staff holding the child’s hand whenever they move around the classroom or their home on campus. In a treatment setting, this offers safety when a child is struggling to be safe.

Being “in hand” also helps new arrivals gain trust in adults and learn to tolerate care. This aids in forming positive relationships with staff, and it is offers extra emotional support for children throughout treatment. Being “in hand” can last a day or two, or as long as a week; it all depends on what the child needs. So, with this explanation... why do you think the child felt Haman needed to be “in hand?” And, why did the child’s peers quickly agree?

It is in these moments that I know the power of Intermountain’s relational-developmental approach to healing. It works, and this moment was a testimony to the work we do. These children could have felt and expressed anything about Haman that they wanted, but they chose to respond with empathy. Their suggestion for dealing with Haman showed the value of supporting relationships and correction through drawing closer, not the division that comes from punishment and pushing someone away. This is the third way, the restorative justice way, or—as Intermountain champions—the “healing through relationship” way.

For the kids processing this chapel lesson, being in hand is one of the safest emotional places they can exist right now. They can have the worst day ever. They can feel the biggest emotions and are unable to express them well. Pain and fear translate as yelling and throwing things. Being “in hand” helps their world slow down a bit and regains some sense of calm. For many, it is a sigh of relief.

It is a reminder that they can be loved and cared for even in their hardest moments. Their worst actions do not negate their self-worth or their need to be safe and cared for. For some, their adolescent eyes may have seen themselves in Haman, and the swift retribution offered in the story was terrifying. For others, they may have seen their trauma in Haman. And still, they chose to support and relationship over disconnection and punishment.

Did Haman deserve to be killed for his behaviors? Fortunately, I am not asked to make that judgment. One thing is certain: compassion is alive and well in our world. The more we inform ourselves about trauma, the more we will be exemplars of compassion. May the example of the children at Intermountain point you in the right direction.

Sami Pack-Toner is an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church. She is a Montana native and recently became the Residential Chaplain at Intermountain. Sami and her husband Shane live in Marysville with their four animals. They enjoy skiing and being outdoors as much as possible.

