Sami Pack-Toner column: A rummage sale in the crying room

Some of my first memories of church involve me lounging in the choir loft during the sermon.

I knew where the activity sheets were, what markers worked best, and how to position myself out of my mother’s line of sight. My peers and I would color, giggle, and whisper loudly.

I am sure this didn’t make everyone thrilled. And at the same time, my peers and I had ownership of that space and time. Now, as an adult and a pastor myself, I realize that my experience as a young child in a worship space is not common.

“Crying Rooms” came into vogue at the peak of the baby boom. This is a room near the sanctuary with windows to see worship and maybe even a speaker to hear worship. However, the group in worship can no longer hear a dysregulated child.

These have evolved a bit since the 1950s: newer churches offer a large lobby with even larger windows. Some caregivers really appreciate this kind of space. Others would rather the congregation be more understanding. Others will never step into a place of worship because of fear of judgment.

Nurseries are often at churches. This also is not always the best option for the family. Baby might not want to be with someone else; baby might be too young still. There is a whole host of reasons why a nursery might not be the best option that day.

It is true that it takes a village to raise a child. What happens when the child isn’t the focus of the village? And what happens to the caregiver of the child when the village has failed the entire family unit? The late theologian and author Phyllis Tickle reflected on the great rummage sale that religion has every few hundred years. We lay out the things we feel are well-used and aren’t serving us well anymore, all in hopes that someone else will see its value. I challenge you to consider having a rummage sale in the crying room.

Jill Escher, President of the National Council on Severe Autism, states that society is decades behind in catching up with the overwhelming challenges facing families that are caring for children with severe disabilities or complex medical diagnoses. How can the village step back into the raising process and offer spaces and resources that focus on caregivers and children?

When looking at sensory and processing struggles, worship is often not a child-friendly space. Even with coloring pages and little bags full of treats and stickers, worship can have strange smells, loud instruments or flashing lights, large crowds of mostly strangers, and patterns that are difficult to learn and follow. Sensory overload cannot easily be fixed, especially by a young child.

One of the biggest actions a church community can make is to become more aware of the journey of parent caregivers with disabled children and medically complex children. Building awareness will help these families feel seen. They will feel safe and accepted as they are. This will include acknowledging that though a caregiver may leave worship with a dysregulated child, they may not want to. They may be worried about offending others, or they have past experiences of shame and judgment. The best way to know is to make connections with each family.

I spoke with a parent whose church created a special room for children who have sensory and processing struggles. The sensory room was unexpected and was not something on their radar at first, but now it is an integral part of the family’s routine on Sundays. It isn’t very far from the sanctuary, so it allows the people using the room to feel close to their caregiver while also being in a safe environment.

At first, their child would spend the entire time in the sensory room, but now they come and go from the space as they need regulation. Sensory rooms like this one are specifically for sensory regulation; they are not playrooms. A space like this takes dedication and advocacy on the part of the congregation.

Another action a church community can make is to keep the focus on the needs of children and caregivers together. Whether this is a traditional “crying room” where families can feel connected to worship, a nursery option for families, or a sensory room, the focus must remain on the whole family. These kinds of rooms allow caregivers to be present in the ways they need to — it might be kid-free (and knowing that their kid is being cared for). It might be by allowing their kid to be their true self in worship without judgment. It might be by allowing families to come and go during worship, or not regularly attend worship.

Keeping the focus on a whole families’ needs lessens the temptation to convenience the congregation. While it is impossible to always meet the needs of every family in your congregation, this will reach many, many needs of current families and guests.

The sensory room is a tool. The nursery is a tool. The crying room is a tool. When the family is the focus, these are tools. When convenience is the focus or goal, these become barriers. And when a family is seen and accepted just as they are, that is now part of that family’s experience of church and, ultimately, their experience of God. What is ready to be thrown into the rummage sale?