Salvation Army in Montana gets four-wheeled donations

The Salvation Army in Montana received four-wheeled donations from Polaris Friday to help it deal with whatever disaster comes its way.
It is one of the locations chosen to receive two Polaris Ranger utility terrain vehicles as part of a corporate donation to the Salvation Army nationwide.
One of the vehicles will be moved to the corps in Helena and the other in Great Falls to assist with disaster relief operations, Maj. Phil Smith said.
They received two Polaris Ranger 570s, each with a value of about $11,000, said Ron Stipcich, sales manager at Helena Cycle Center, where Smith and Joe Wojton, the Salvation Army’s emergency disaster coordinator, went on Friday to pick up the gift.
The company has made nearly $1 million in donations to the Salvation Army in the past nine years, corps officials said.
“If anybody gets in trouble they are there,” Stipcich said. “It’s going to be a good tool for them.”
Smith said the gift was “amazing.”
“It is so generous,” he said.
He said the Ranger vehicles are an important tool in disaster relief and recovery “and will allow us to provide emergency assistance to more Montana residents when they need it most.”
He and Wojton took the vehicle for a test drive around the Helena Cycle Center lot on Last Chance Gulch.
“I’m anxious but I wanted to make sure I didn’t crash or wreck,” Smith said.
Wojton said it would be used for such tasks as getting supplies to the front lines and help during flood seasons in getting bottled water into neighborhoods.
“It’s a wonderful gift,” he said. “This gives us greater mobility.”
Salvation Army officials noted Polaris has provided vehicles to help with disasters that included Hurricane Sandy in 2012, tornadoes in Oklahoma in 2013 and 2014 and generators to help with deadly winter storms in Texas in 2021.
