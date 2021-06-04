Salvation Army in Montana gets four-wheeled donations

The Salvation Army in Montana received four-wheeled donations from Polaris Friday to help it deal with whatever disaster comes its way.

It is one of the locations chosen to receive two Polaris Ranger utility terrain vehicles as part of a corporate donation to the Salvation Army nationwide.

One of the vehicles will be moved to the corps in Helena and the other in Great Falls to assist with disaster relief operations, Maj. Phil Smith said.

They received two Polaris Ranger 570s, each with a value of about $11,000, said Ron Stipcich, sales manager at Helena Cycle Center, where Smith and Joe Wojton, the Salvation Army’s emergency disaster coordinator, went on Friday to pick up the gift.

The company has made nearly $1 million in donations to the Salvation Army in the past nine years, corps officials said.

“If anybody gets in trouble they are there,” Stipcich said. “It’s going to be a good tool for them.”

Smith said the gift was “amazing.”

“It is so generous,” he said.