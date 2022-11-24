Salvation Army Helena adds community spirit to Thanksgiving meal

The Salvation Army Helena hosted the public Thursday for a community Thanksgiving dinner prepared and served by about 40 volunteers.

Maj. Iva West of the local Salvation Army said the organization served 131 meals by noon and expected to serve about 250 by the end of the event Thursday afternoon.

"But we prepared for a little more than that," West said.

The nearly 40 volunteers from the Helena area began meal preparations "early morning" Wednesday, she said.

The turkeys and trimmings, including stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and pumpkin pie with or without whipped cream, were donated to the Christian nonprofit by local individuals and businesses.

West said some people even cooked the turkey prior to donation.

The volunteer team began carving the birds Thursday morning. The meal service opened to the public at 11 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m.

West said the need in Helena is great.

"People need this, many of who have nowhere to go today," she said. "We do it because there is a lot of need here in Helena, and we want to meet those needs."

This year's meal service is the first in-person since 2019, with 2020's canceled and 2021's relegated to take-out only due to COVID-19.

She said almost as important as the food they serve, the meal service offers those community members who may otherwise be alone on a day about togetherness an opportunity to "feel a part of something."

"It makes us happy to help people be a part of the community and not at home isolated," West said.

Mary Thomas, a retired nurse living in Helena, said her children all live out of state and are hosting their own dinners. With her free time this Thanksgiving, Thomas decided to volunteer at the Salvation Army.

"It's just so rewarding to help comfort people," she said when asked why she volunteered her time. "It's good to spread the joy."

She said she regularly donated food during this time of year until the thought occurred to her, "what if the person receiving this doesn't have a huge pan to cook it in? What if their oven isn't working?"

"This is a comfort-to-table way of giving," she said.

West expressed gratitude to the residents of Helena for their ongoing support.

"The Helena community is very giving and generous with their time and resources. They want to help solve the problem," West said.

To donate to the Salvation Army Helena, go to: https://helena.salvationarmy.org/helena_corps/.