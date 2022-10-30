Saleena's world: Woman offers look at her life inside West Mont

Editor's note: We received the following letter from Saleena Davis about her life at West Mont, a nonprofit in Helena that focuses on promoting dignity and a higher quality of life for people with disabilities. Davis, 31, a former Malta resident, works at The West Mont Flower Shop and the West Mont Farm and Gardens.

Hello my name is Saleena. Here is my story about My Life At West Mont.

I moved to Ron's Place May 16th, 2022. I started working at 2 jobs. I started working at the Flowers and Trading Company.

You can learn about how to arrange the flowers, know what kind of flowers they are and how to take care of them.

Now for the Farm and Gardens:

There are animals to take care of and you get to learn about what kind of veggies there are and how to take care of them that grow in the garden.

Westmont has made it easier for me to get to know everyone a little bit better. They have taught me to learn to be in the present moment. In order for me to succeed in life is to ask for help, learned to know the difference and how to handle things better because we are all human and we all make mistakes.

You are you and you are special in your own way. I have been here for almost 6 months living life to the fullest and I'm loving it.

Westmont Inc.

Where your journey, life, and future begins.