Saleena's world: Woman offers look at her life inside West Mont

Saleena at West Mont Farms

Saleena Davis laughs while reminiscing about the Wake the Giant music festival held at West Mont farm this summer.

Editor's note: We received the following letter from Saleena Davis about her life at West Mont, a nonprofit in Helena that focuses on promoting dignity and a higher quality of life for people with disabilities. Davis, 31, a former Malta resident, works at The West Mont Flower Shop and the West Mont Farm and Gardens.

Hello my name is Saleena. Here is my story about My Life At West Mont.

I moved to Ron's Place May 16th, 2022. I started working at 2 jobs. I started working at the Flowers and Trading Company.

Saleena at the West Mont Flower Shop

Saleena Davis works on a flower arrangement. "The only time I do not like flower is when snakes are involved," she said.
Saleena at the West Mont Flower Shop

"I've always loved flowers," Saleena Davis says. She is standing by a flower cooler at West Mont Flower Shop. 
Saleena at the West Mont Flower Shop

Flowers are selected for an arrangement by Saleena Davis at the West Mont flower shop. "It's a lot of fun working around here," she said. 

You can learn about how to arrange the flowers, know what kind of flowers they are and how to take care of them.

Now for the Farm and Gardens:

There are animals to take care of and you get to learn about what kind of veggies there are and how to take care of them that grow in the garden.

Saleena at West Mont Farms

Saleena Davis does some cleaning at West Mont farms. "I pretty much love helping out with everything," she says.
Saleena at West Mont Farms

Davis sweeps up crumbs after clients tore bread into smaller pieces to feed to the livestock at West Mont farm.

Westmont has made it easier for me to get to know everyone a little bit better. They have taught me to learn to be in the present moment. In order for me to succeed in life is to ask for help, learned to know the difference and how to handle things better because we are all human and we all make mistakes.

You are you and you are special in your own way. I have been here for almost 6 months living life to the fullest and I'm loving it.

Westmont Inc.

Where your journey, life, and future begins.

Saleena at the West Mont Flower Shop

Saleena Davis looks the flowers she is to use for an arrangement. "My favorite thing to do ... is helping others succeed in life," she said.
