Sad Irish tale washes up on the rocky shores of County Donegal

God's Creatures

Myrna Loy

Grade: B+

Halloween Ends

At the Cinemark

Grade: C-

I always welcome a visit to the western coast of Ireland, whether by foot or by film.

In February 2020 I stayed two nights in Sligo. I visited Yeats’ grave, walked his beaches and enjoyed a Guinness in a small waterfront pub. WB was there and bought my pint, while reminding me that education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.

My spirit renewed, I flew safely back and hid at home for a year, teaching by laptop. Memories of Ireland kept my mind off my digitally compromised classes.

Lucky shamrocks permitting, I hope to see Ireland again in February, my 21st trip, I believe. My parents told me my ancestors are buried in German and English soil, but my green heart claims Ireland.

No surprise that I welcomed “God’s Creatures,” a film shot in the fishing port of Teelin, on the shores of County Donegal.

The story itself is a tale of a mum defending her just-returned son from rape charges. Frankly, I tuned out that melodramatic saga of a long lost son’s ominous return.

I chose, instead, to soak up the jagged coastline, the pounding waves, the cozy pubs and the thirsty fisherfolk. Contoured Gravity glasses foamed over with dark Guinness.

Emily Watson, on loan from England, hauntingly plays an Irish mum who embraces the sudden return of her wayward son Brian, gone seven years without a trace. Brian puts on waders and returns to working the waters, as he did years ago.

Whenever the coastline appears in “God’s Creatures,” cinematographer Chayse Irvin lingers to let our souls get nourished. We watch waves crashing on jagged rocks, boats riding churning waters to sea. In an opening scene, a drowned villager is pulled from the sea as mourning friends watch.

In a chilling scene, a wounded lady with a lilting Celtic voice stands on water’s edge, singing an Irish hymn: “Here I am Lord. I will go Lord, if you lead me.”

Villagers, standing along the beach, sing along as they look out at the sea that has again taken family from them.

Irish land and life is authentic, allowing us to forgive the script’s overcooked Irish stew.

I embraced this tale of grace, preaching that “we are all God’s creatures in the dark.”

“Halloween Ends” has begun, and we can only hope it keeps its promise. Jamie Lee Curtis takes one last stab at killing Michael Myers. Spoiler alert: She ultimately crushes his spirit by running his body through a car crusher.

The script adds a second character to explore forgiveness, suggesting that cultural forces bullied the boy into becoming a sociopath. But those spiritual threads are clearly serving a transparent commercial purpose: to generate enough fright to separate horror fans from their loose change. The predictable jump scares barely jiggled my overpriced popcorn.