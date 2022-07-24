Rylee Sommers-Flanagan, Upper Seven Law Firm

Even though Rylee Sommers-Flanagan traveled to Georgia, Scotland and California for school, she always knew she wanted to end up in her home – Montana.

“It’s the best place on earth,” she said. “I think Montana is politically unique. I think it is such an incredible place to live, to enjoy the access to public lands, to be part of a community. One of the things I love about Montana is how willing we are to show up for our neighbors.”

Sommers-Flanagan is driven by a responsibility to contribute to her community where she can. And, with a love for solving problems, talking to people and working within existing systems to impact change, Sommers-Flanagan found her calling as a lawyer.

Just last year, she founded the Upper Seven Law Firm. The firm, which is nonpartisan, operates with a mission of holding those in power accountable.

Sommers-Flanagan said, especially under Montana’s constitution, there’s a lot of ways to use litigation and law to advance the public interest and serve people.

In its year as a firm, Upper Seven has looked at voting rights, access to justice issues and prison litigation, like discrimination and conditions of confinement – housing – of prisoners, Sommers-Flanagan said.

“I hope that our work acts as a deterrent against the passage of unconstitutional laws, a bulwark against encroaching power grabs – both of those things meaning something similar,” Sommers-Flanagan said. “I also hope that it gives people models of how lawyers can be more proactive in litigating issues that might not be wildly lucrative, but that solve social problems concerned with social justice.”

She said the experience of founding Upper Seven has been a roller coaster and really exciting. In the year it’s been operating, she said the firm has earned a 3-0 record, not losing a case yet. Sommers-Flanagan said picking off that many cases in such a short period, to her, means Upper Seven is filling a role that needed to be filled.

“One thing that has been extremely gratifying in this last year is feeling like we are showing up and making a difference,” Sommers-Flanagan said.