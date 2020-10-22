Russian pianist makes Helena debut playing Shostakovich

Pianist Anna Kislitsyna knew she wanted to be a professional musician by the time she was 5 years old.
“My parents are professional musicians,” she said in a recent IR phone interview from Philadelphia. Her mother is a violinist, her father, a conductor and bayan player.
Growing up in Omsk, Russia, she was immersed in the world of music as a child, even sitting on stage with her mother’s orchestra during rehearsals.
At age 10, already a veteran performer, she made her piano solo debut with the Omsk Symphony Orchestra.
Kislitsyna will be performing Shostakovich’s Second Piano Concerto at her debut with the Helena Symphony Orchestra at its concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
Due to the pandemic, the concert is being streamed free online as part of HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana LIVE on YouTube.
Link to the concert on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website at www.helenasymphony.org or on the Symphony’s Facebook page.
Last month, more than 5,000 people from Montana and around the world tuned in to watch the Symphony’s Season 66 opening concert, said music director Allan R. Scott.
Saturday, the symphony will also perform two Beethoven works as part of its continuing Beethoven 250 celebration, marking his 250th birthday.
“I love playing Shostakovich,” said Kislitsyna.
She played a lot of music by Russian composers as a conservatory student in Russia, she said, and one of her Russian professors had studied with Shostakovich.
“I know this music way well. I know how to play it and how to express certain things.”
There were a lot of cultural and political things going on in the country during Shostakovich’s time that he was very much connected to, she said.
His Second Concerto is the one he wrote in 1957 for his son, Maxim, to play for his graduation from the Moscow Conservatory. He was the first pianist to perform it and made recordings of it, which she listened to for inspiration when practicing the piece.
Kislitsyna described the work as “a bright, exciting, very energetic concerto.”
“The first movement presents different characters -- conflicting, sometimes fantastic, and sometimes brave, bright and optimistic.
“While the second movement is very intimate and sentimental.” Written in a minimalist style using not many notes, “he was able to express incredible depth of this music. It is very melancholic and sad.”
“Shostakovich doesn’t get this sincere in all his compositions,” she said. “This is a rare example where he expressed his intimate thoughts and feelings.
Support Local Journalism
“The third movement is very bright, written mostly in major key. The tempo is very driving; it almost doesn’t have rest. It is very exciting. Altogether, from first movement to third movement, it almost goes in one breath.”
Each performer brings his or her own interpretation of the music, she added. “I feel like in this period of time when there are so many conflicting feelings in the world, this music has something personal to describe.
“There’s conflict in the music. There’s controversial characters and the real sincere second movement. Practicing this music, I had this feeling it was just written now.”
Kislitsyna is looking forward to her first Montana visit, she said. “I know Montana is a beautiful, beautiful place.” And, she’s excited to play with the Helena Symphony Orchestra, having listened to recordings of their music.
“It is a very good orchestra,” she said, adding that she thinks the “musicians are really happy to be there and they sound incredible.”
Kislitsyna, who has lived in the United States for the past eight years, has won prizes in international competitions including the Lautard-Chetchenko Competition in France, International Chamber Music Competition in Finland, the Los Angeles International Liszt Competition and Chopin International Competition in Connecticut.
Shostakovich seemed to fit well with Beethoven’s First Symphony, said Scott, adding that the First Symphony is not performed that often.
Shostakovich is typically considered a Soviet rather than a Russian composer, Scott said. The Soviet Union adopted Shostakovich as the country’s “musical spokesperson.”
His music provided propaganda for the Soviet government and the Communist way of life but it was also officially denounced twice and periodically banned.
In the 1970s, it was learned that Shostakovich was actually writing in code to slip his music past the Soviet censors, yet speak directly to the people.
This concerto is not at all political, said Scott. It has one of the loveliest movements Shostakovich ever wrote, Scott wrote in his concert notes. “The middle movement is easily mistaken as a Rachmaninoff melody …. There are no moments of grandeur; only strings, piano, and a single horn are heard exchanging tender, lyrical lines. The piano immediately segues into a fiery, final movement with several sections of rippling scales and arpeggios taken from well-known finger exercises for pianists – Shostakovich said it was the only way he could get his son to practice them!”
Scott is also excited to be continuing with the Beethoven 250 celebration, saying he is the perfect companion to embrace right now.
The concert will open with Beethoven’s “Overture to Egmont” that captures conflict, hope, despair and salvation.
Written for Goethe’s play, “Egmont,” about Count Egmont who stands up to fight injustice, both the play and Beethoven’s work are a testament to heroes who are willing to stand up to tyranny and sacrifice themselves for the good of humanity.
Beethoven knew what it was like to go through personal tragedies and defeats and yet rise to the challenge, said Scott. Just as today, challenges abound from the pandemic, the economy and the elections.
Beethoven’s First Symphony is a continuation of the music of Haydn and Mozart with its sense of clarity, order and symmetry, Scott said. Despite this influence, the First Symphony “has a convincing originality and youthful vitality and seems to bid farewell to the musical politeness of the 18th century and launches into the 19th century, preparing for a century of Romanticism.”
Beethoven is considered the father of Romantic Era music.
Watching the concert online offers exceptional sound quality, said Scott, as well as a more intimate inside view of the concert than what the audience typically sees.
The broadcast also provides short backstage interviews with some of the musicians. The concert is free of charge, but there are opportunities to make donations.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.