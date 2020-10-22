Russian pianist makes Helena debut playing Shostakovich

“I love playing Shostakovich,” said Kislitsyna.

She played a lot of music by Russian composers as a conservatory student in Russia, she said, and one of her Russian professors had studied with Shostakovich.

“I know this music way well. I know how to play it and how to express certain things.”

There were a lot of cultural and political things going on in the country during Shostakovich’s time that he was very much connected to, she said.

His Second Concerto is the one he wrote in 1957 for his son, Maxim, to play for his graduation from the Moscow Conservatory. He was the first pianist to perform it and made recordings of it, which she listened to for inspiration when practicing the piece.

Kislitsyna described the work as “a bright, exciting, very energetic concerto.”

“The first movement presents different characters -- conflicting, sometimes fantastic, and sometimes brave, bright and optimistic.

“While the second movement is very intimate and sentimental.” Written in a minimalist style using not many notes, “he was able to express incredible depth of this music. It is very melancholic and sad.”