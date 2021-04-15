Russell Dean Landers, last of imprisoned Montana Freemen, dies

Russell Dean Landers, the last of the Montana Freemen still in prison, has died.

He died April 10 while in custody at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute, Indiana, Federal Bureau of Prisons officials said. They said they could not provide details regarding the cause of death, citing safety and privacy reasons.

Terra Haute is a medium-security prison that has about 1,170 inmates.

“He was a Christian man,” said Dan Petersen, 78, a Freemen who served time in prison and is now living in Billings. “He was a family man and a Christian man who looked out for the welfare of others.”

“He was a forthright man and when he said ‘no’ he meant ‘no’ and he never made any trouble,” he said.

Landers, 69, was part of an extremist group that kept the FBI at bay during an 81-day standoff from March 25 to June 14, 1996 at “Justus Township,” their remote lair near Jordan in Garfield County. The FBI said the Freemen, led by LeRoy M. Schweitzer, funded itself by issuing phony checks, backed by a $77 million lien against a local judge. Those who refused to honor the checks were subjected to intimidation, officials claim.