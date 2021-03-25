Rural counties schedule expanded eligibility vaccine clinics

Jefferson and Broadwater counties have announced expanded eligibility COVID-19 vaccination clinics beginning as soon as Friday.

Broadwater County is set to host its first vaccination clinic open to all residents age 18 or older Friday at the Broadwater County Fairgrounds in Townsend.

Those eligible can register for an appointment time online at mtreadyclinic.org by searching "Broadwater." Alternatively, residents can schedule an appointment over the phone by calling either 406-603-4524 or 406-603-4536.

Those who sign up for a time slot for Friday's vaccination will be automatically signed up for the same time slot to receive a second dose April 23.

Proof of residence and registration are required.

The vaccination clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jefferson County Public Health has three vaccination clinics on the books for April.

On April 13, a first dose drive-thru vaccination clinic for Jefferson County residents age 18 or older will be held at the Montana City Volunteer Fire Department from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.