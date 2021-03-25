 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rural counties schedule expanded eligibility vaccine clinics
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Rural counties schedule expanded eligibility vaccine clinics

{{featured_button_text}}
Drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinic (copy)

Nurses and physicians administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a recent clinic in Helena. 

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Jefferson and Broadwater counties have announced expanded eligibility COVID-19 vaccination clinics beginning as soon as Friday.

Broadwater County is set to host its first vaccination clinic open to all residents age 18 or older Friday at the Broadwater County Fairgrounds in Townsend.

Those eligible can register for an appointment time online at mtreadyclinic.org by searching "Broadwater." Alternatively, residents can schedule an appointment over the phone by calling either 406-603-4524 or 406-603-4536.

Those who sign up for a time slot for Friday's vaccination will be automatically signed up for the same time slot to receive a second dose April 23.

Proof of residence and registration are required.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The vaccination clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jefferson County Public Health has three vaccination clinics on the books for April.

On April 13, a first dose drive-thru vaccination clinic for Jefferson County residents age 18 or older will be held at the Montana City Volunteer Fire Department from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On April 24, a first dose vaccination clinic for Jefferson County residents age 18 or older will be held at Cardwell School in Cardwell from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On April 28, a first dose vaccination clinic for Jefferson County residents age 18 or older will be held at the Jefferson County Health Department in Boulder from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those eligible can register for an appointment time online at mtreadyclinic.org.

For all three Jefferson County clinics, proof of residency and registration are required.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MunchieBus brings the convenience store to you

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News